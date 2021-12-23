ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

CDC investigates two Listeria outbreaks linked to salads

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sq3ML_0dUaX4gK00

According to a statement, a Listeria outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole.

Currently, two people from Michigan have been reported sick with Listeria.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause severe illnesses. Symptoms of Listeria can start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days.

What we know about the outbreak with Fresh Express:

  • 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from eight states. 10 people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported.
  • Interviews with ill people and laboratory data show that Fresh Express packaged salads may be contaminated with Listeria and maybe making people sick.
  • On December 20. Fresh Express recalled [fda.gov] several brands of packaged salad products. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.
  • Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.
  • CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products.

What we know about the outbreak with Dole:

  • Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from thirteen states. Twelve people have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported.
  • Epidemiologic and recent laboratory data show that packaged salads produced by Dole may be contaminated with Listeria and making people sick.
  • Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salads produced by Dole.
  • On December 22. Dole recalled several brands of packaged salads. The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.
  • Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.
  • CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

The CDC recommends not eating any recalled packaged salads and to throw them away. They also recommend cleaning your fridge as Listeria can survive in cooler environments and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Fresh Express recalls packaged salads over listeria concerns

Fresh Express is recalling dozens of varieties of its packaged salads and leafy greens after concerns of a potential listeria contamination. A random sample taken by the Michigan Department of Agriculture from a package of Fresh Express' Sweet Hearts salad mix tested positive for the bacteria, according to a press release published by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday. Fresh Express halted production at the facility where the bag was produced and is conducting a sanitation check.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Salad Kits Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination In Canada

In October, a salmonella outbreak was linked to onions across 38 U.S. states, directly affecting nearly 900 people, per the CDC. The contaminated onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and consumers were asked to avoid purchasing white, yellow, and red onions if they couldn't pinpoint where they were sourced from. Meal kit companies HelloFresh and EveryPlate also got involved in the controversy when it was revealed that the onions were used in some of their meals, requesting that customers throw away all onions purchased between July 7 and September 8 (via Forbes).
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
10NEWS

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
FOOD SAFETY
Fatherly

Listeria Outbreak! Two Million Pounds of Pork Just Got Recalled

A food recall has prompted the Food Safety and Inspection Service to issue a giant recall in the United States, asking people to check the pork products they have at home. In one of the “most massive recalls in history,” the recall includes more than two million pounds of pork. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Smithfield Is Recalling Over 10,000 Pounds Of Pepperoni

If you recently purchased any ready-to-eat pepperoni products, then you may want to check your packaging to see if it's subject to a recent food recall. On December 14, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., under the business name of Margherita Meats, Inc., is recalling more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni products due to concerns of potential contamination with Bacillus cereus.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria#Salad#Bacteria#Outbreaks#Fresh Express#Bowl Basket#Giant Eagle#Marketside#Signature Farms#Nature#Wellsley Farms Organic#Kroger#Lidl
WBRE

Two people infected with Listeria in Pennsylvania from packaged salads

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is currently investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks, both of which are linked to packaged salads. Pennsylvania is one of eight states where this outbreak has occurred, and two people from the commonwealth are reported to be infected. New Jersey has also had two people infected from contamination, while […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

More than 150 Dole salad kits recalled due to listeria concerns

Several varieties of Dole Fresh Vegetables packaged salads are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The company announced the recall after random samples of salad products from their facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, were found to contain strains of Listeria monocytogenes, a type of disease-causing bacteria.
BESSEMER CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
foodsafetynews.com

Officials say outbreak is caused by frozen corn, not fresh avocados

Canadian officials have cleared avocados as the source behind an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella infections. They have determined the source of the Salmonella is frozen corn. “There are now 84 Salmonella illnesses reported across 5 provinces. Based on the investigation findings to date, the outbreak is linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn,” according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
FOOD SAFETY
Richard Scott

Eating packaged salad could be life threatening.

An outbreak of dangerous infectious bacteria known as Listeria is linked to Dole and Fresh Express packaged salads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that three people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized so far after eating these packaged salads in more than 18 states.
Popculture

Fish Recall Issued, Product Possibly Contaminated by Bacteria That Causes 'Fatal Infections'

Fish fans on the West Coast might want to toss their lox into the trash if they bought Oregon Lox Company products recently. Earlier this month, the Eugene, Oregon-based company voluntarily recalled brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox after learning some of the salmon could be contaminated with an organism that could cause "fatal infections" in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The affected product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington and shipped frozen.
FOOD SAFETY
Taste Of Home

This Massive Salad Recall Affects 200+ Products Across More Than 19 States—Here’s What We Know

People love using mixed greens and premade salads to throw together a healthy meal. But unfortunately for all the salad lovers out there, you may have to toss your most recent purchases. In an announcement made via the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Fresh Express has issued a recall of hundreds of salad products made at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois plant.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
heraldsun.com

Almost 11,000 pounds of pepperoni that might cause diarrhea and vomiting got recalled

About 21,980 8-ounce packs of unsliced Margherita Meats Pepperoni were recalled from retail stores nationwide because it might be contaminated with Bacillus cereus. As the USDA-written recall notice states, Bacillus cereus is a microorganism that produces toxins that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. “Those with compromised immune systems are at...
FOOD SAFETY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy