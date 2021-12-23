ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Xcel warns Colorado customers of phone scams. Here's how to protect yourself from scams.

By Luke Lyons, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaTeP_0dUaX3nb00

Xcel Energy is warning its customers against potential scams in which fake customer service agents ask costumers for money over the phone.

A Dec. 22 press release issued by the company states that in most cases scammers tell customers their account is past due and they will lose service if not remedied — usually within the hour.

The scammer then instructs the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card and demands the customer call back to make a supposed payment.

Xcel said the scammers often sound professional and may also be able to manipulate caller ID so numbers appear to be coming from Xcel.

The press release gave tips for customers to determine if the call is legitimate or not.

  • Customers should be suspicious if a caller requires a single form of payment, such as requiring a prepaid debit card. Xcel offers many options for payment, but will never ask a customer to pay a past due account with a prepaid debit card.
  • Xcel customers will initially be contacted by U.S. mail about past due bills — not by phone. You will also be a sent a disconnection notice in writing before your power is actually turned off.
  • Customers should never wire money, provide bank card numbers or social security numbers to an unverified source

Customers with any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be from Xcel should hang up immediately. Customers can access their account information online through the MyAccount service.

Customers should then call Xcel Energy Customer Service at 1-800-895-4999 or the Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700 to report the experience.

Information obtained from these reports will be shared with investigators to aid possible criminal investigations.

Affected customers should also contact local law enforcement to file a criminal complaint.

For more information, visit xcelenergy.com.

Holiday meals and deals:Pueblo restaurant options sparse on Christmas, here's where you can grab a bite on the day

Luke Lyons is the news director of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prepaid Debit Card#Fraud
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

367
Followers
112
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy