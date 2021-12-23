ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury in Daunte Wright shooting trial deliberates for fourth day

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Jurors began their fourth day of deliberations on Thursday in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The jury, which has now deliberated for...

