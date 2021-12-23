Jury in Daunte Wright shooting trial deliberates for fourth day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place on early Christmas morning off of Lasater Road. At around 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 25, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14647 Lasater Road. When they arrived, they found an adult man lying in a mobile home parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene, but pronounced the victim deceased. Currently, police have not identified or arrested any suspects. The circumstances and motive behind the murder are still under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Philip Wheeler by phone at 214-671-3686 or by email at philip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 231600-2021.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO