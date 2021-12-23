ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The beverage industry in 2021 – Just Drinks’ Reviews of the Year

Cover picture for the articleNo beverage category endured as rollercoaster a 2021 as beer. Highs and lows were around every corner throughout the 12 months. Supply chain ‘whack-a-mole’, price pressures and more functional drinks – it’s been another busy year for the soft drinks category. Celebrities going...

What Just Drinks said about the spirits category – The review of 2021

10. Narrow and deep or broad and shallow? The spirits industry’s dilemma. Trying to be all things to all consumers carries great risk for brand owners. How far can spirits brand owners stretch things before they snap?. 9. Is Chinese whisky set to become the next major regional style?
The spirits category in 2021 – Just Drinks’ Review of the Year

As the coronavirus pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, it would seem that initial projections of a wartime attitude among consumers to saving money haven’t dented the growth of spirits at the higher-value end of the market. The continued growth of premiumisation saw seriously strong showings in company results from Cognac brand owners such as Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard in June and September, respectively.
The biggest interviews of the year – Just Drinks’ review of 2021

10. “I joined Stoli Group to do Mission: Impossible!” – Stoli Group CEO Damian McKinney. Damian McKinney’s relationship with the drinks industry dates back over 20 years. The former soldier – he spent 18 years in the Royal Marines – worked for seven years in an advisory capacity for Diageo around the turn of the Century before assuming the helm at Stolichnaya (now rebranded as Stoli) vodka brand owner Stoli Group just over a year ago. The company, owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, has had a reputation for rapid staff turnover. We had a lot of questions for McKinney.
People

Beverages by Bravo! All the Alcoholic (and Non-Alcoholic) Drinks Released by Bravolebrities

Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley launched her own small-batch line of bourbon, named after her beloved Berkshires home, Bluestone Manor. The wheated bourbon is handcrafted to be exceptionally smooth, and aged 5 years for a deep and rich character (just like her house, which was built in 1902 during the Gilded Age). Bottles are for sale online now, for $45 each. Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Carl Radke are all involved in this brand of canned sparkling hard teas and cocktails. With zero sugar and only 90 calories a can, the teas are an alcoholic beverage you won't feel guilty drinking, and come in a variety of seasonal flavors (like white tea peach, lemon iced tea, hibiscus lime, and orange chai tea). As for the cocktails, Loverboy has a collection of espresso martinis and spritzes (blueberry, passion fruit, mango, and more). Buy them online or find them at your local store.
Tequila
99.9 KTDY

Move Over White Claw, ‘Long Drink’ is the Next Big Beverage

It looks as if I picked the wrong lifetime to quit drinking. Granted it's been more than a couple of decades since I last misplaced my car, I still like to keep up with what is getting the other drunks in trouble. Since I have been off the sauce I have managed to miss the whole flavored vodka fad, the martini fad, the hard seltzer fad, and apparently I am about to be on the outside looking in at the latest boozy beverage to make waves across the world, Long Drink.
The hottest consumer trends of the year – Just Drinks’ review of 2021

10. How to avoid ‘rainbow-washing’ your beverage brand this Pride month. June was Pride month and Laura considered how drinks brands can push their rainbow-related credential to successful effect. 9. Why consumers are savvy to cultural appropriation by brand owners. The history of drinks brands has had more...
The soft drinks category in 2021 – Just Drinks’ Review of the Year

When Just Drinks published 2020’s annual soft drinks review last December, many of the world’s nations were on the verge of imposing new lockdowns after a year of enforced isolations. Twelve months on, and the retrospective is dispiritingly similar, the only difference being the names of the newly-arrived COVID variants. Delta, Gamma, Omicron – as one wag on Twitter put it recently, this is not how we wanted to learn the Greek alphabet.
SPY

The Best Beverage Dispensers for Staying Refreshed All Year

There are a lot of types of beverages out there, so it makes sense that there are many varieties of beverage dispensers. From choosing the material and structure of the dispenser to debating the size and how much space it will take up, there are a lot of directions you can take in your quest to find the best beverage dispenser. While you may want your tea and coffee to be kept hot, or your water to be kept cold, you’d also want your wine to be the ideal temperature for what it is, as well. The beverage dispenser stands to be...
This week on Just Drinks – 2022 Predictions Special

Here’s Just Drinks’ take on the year ahead. Kicking off a week of 2022 predictions on Just Drinks, editor Olly Wehring and deputy editor Andy Morton discuss what they believe will be the largest themes affecting the global beer category in the year ahead. Continuing with a week...
How To Confront The Labor Shortage In The Food And Beverage Industry With Impactful Tech Tools

Co-Founder and CEO of Local Express. Empty shelves, long lines and running out of stock: The consequences of the U.S. labor shortage in the food and beverage industry (F&B) leave a bitter aftertaste with customers. Especially now, demand is skyrocketing, and the sector needs to substitute the loss of 1.5 million workers compared to pre-pandemic levels.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Check Payments In 2022: Here’s Who’s Eligible For New Year Cash From Next Week

While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
