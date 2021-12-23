ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Omicron Spread and Prevention Measures for Holiday Gatherings

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 6 days ago

Note: The following item was provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health for posting. – KtE

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to carefully follow COVID-19 prevention measures during holiday celebrations and gatherings to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

COVID case numbers are increasing daily, and the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous variant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Klj4_0dUaUwQe00

Surveillance for COVID variants is done through genomic sequencing of PCR positive test results. In Georgia, the most recent genomic sequencing is from week ending Dec. 4, and at that time, the Delta variant was responsible for 98% of new COVID cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses genomic sequencing data to project current variant proportions and now estimates Omicron accounts for more than 73% of new COVID cases in the United States.

Given the rapid transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the current proportion of Omicron in Georgia is likely similar to that of the national estimate, and presumably will account for all new COVID cases in the state in the coming weeks.

Regardless of the variant, mitigation and prevention measures for COVID-19 are the same. To help prevent transmission and to reduce your risk of exposure DPH recommends:

  • Get a COVID vaccination and booster dose.
  • For young children who aren’t yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, reduce the risk of exposure by making sure the people around them are vaccinated.
  • Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings.
  • Physically distance, about six feet, around people outside of your own household.
  • Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces and remember that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
  • If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, don’t host or attend a gathering.
  • Follow CDC recommendations for holiday travel .
  • Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Testing is critically important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you have symptoms or had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, you should be tested, regardless of your vaccination status.



Consider getting a COVID test before gathering indoors with others to determine if you’re positive for COVID and to reduce the risk of spreading infection. If you test positive, you should isolate and inform close contacts .

A negative test result indicates either you are not infected or that you are at low risk of spreading disease to others, even though it does not necessarily rule out an infection.

To find a COVID vaccine or COVID testing location near you log on to dph.ga.gov .

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBRG1_0dUaUwQe00



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Locals React To CDC 5 Day Quarantine Reduction

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a surge of COVID-19 cases plagues Los Angeles County, new federal guidelines have reduced quarantine times for those who test positive. “I do think it will help with people complying in regards to isolating given the shorter amount of time,” said physician assistant Hannah Hunt, who tested positive for COVID. On Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced a change in the recommended isolation time for both people who test positive with COVID-19 and people who come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The recommended quarantine time has been cut in half, from 10 days...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fredericksburg.today

Ahead of holiday gatherings, VDH urges Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted and to practice mitigation steps as Omicron variant spreads

Ahead of holiday gatherings, VDH urges Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted and to practice mitigation steps as Omicron variant spreads. With Virginians expected to gather with family and friends over the holidays, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds everyone to take steps to protect themselves, their friends and family, and the community from COVID-19 as the Omicron variant spreads.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Bedford Citizen

The Omicron Variant Surge – Protective Measures for the Holidays and Beyond

Given the COVID-19 Omicron variant’s emerging dominance, high transmissibility and ability to evade antibodies, it is anticipated that many unvaccinated individuals and many who are vaccinated or previously infected are going to test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 in the coming weeks. A surge will depend on the actions we take to protect ourselves personally and collectively to avoid overwhelming our health care institutions.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pcr#Covid#Kte Atlanta#Georgians#Dph
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
St. Joseph Post

Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows. The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
The Verge

COVID-19 patients only need to isolate for five days as long as symptoms are gone, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days as long as their symptoms have stopped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The change to isolation guidelines from 10 days to five is based on data showing people with COVID-19 are most likely to be contagious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Polk Today

Polk Today

477
Followers
273
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy