EL PASO, Texas -- After arriving in the U.S. in September and spending months in a refugee camp a family of eight is moving into their new home here in El Paso. The family, like many other Afghan refugees are moving here with just the clothes on their back. As they take their first steps into their house on Monday, they do so without beds to sleep on, couches to sit on and plates to eat off.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO