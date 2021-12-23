ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall St rises at open as Omicron worries ease

 4 days ago

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 28.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35782.42. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4703.96, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 22.9 points, or 0.15%, to 15544.788 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks climb as Wall St record douses Omicron worries

* The U.S. S&P 500 index ended at record high overnight * All Asian equities gain except China * Indonesian rupiah sees worst trading day in over a week By Anushka Trivedi Dec 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.7%, while most Asian currencies advanced around 0.1%, except for the rupiah, which eased 0.1%. Trading was characterised by holiday-thinned volumes in the last week of 2021 ahead of the New Year. Investors appeared to be guardedly optimistic that the global recovery would regain steam next year even though the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has prompted border closures and mobility restrictions in most countries once again. "A rally in most Asia's EM currencies could be attributed to the risk-friendly sentiment," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank. "Global stock prices advanced overnight as the Omicron variant's impact was considered less severe." Several reports have indicated that the Omicron variant caused milder symptoms and carried a lower risk of hospitalisation than the Delta strain of the coronavirus. However, China remained a cause for worry after it reported 209 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 27, up from 200 a day earlier, mostly in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in lockdown. Shanghai stocks slipped 0.2%, while the yuan traded flat. The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.1% to 14,237 per dollar for its worst trading day in more than a week. Scotiabank's Gao attributed the rupiah's fall to a technical correction after it was overbought following around a 1% gain in the past two weeks. In Malaysia, stocks were steady after data showed exports for the month of November surged 32% as shipments to the United States continued to grow. Elsewhere, consumer stocks dominated gains on the Singapore and Philippine benchmark indexes, while higher oil prices boosted energy stocks on the Thai bourse, up 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Gains on Malaysia's benchmark stock index led by oil-related services and equipment provider Dialog Group ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI: Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd, up 2.9%, and Venture Corp , up 1.92% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 9.4 basis points at 4.413% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0420 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -10.10 1.12 5.66 China +0.02 +2.45 -0.16 3.95 India +0.00 -2.57 0.76 23.13 Indonesia -0.07 -1.37 0.45 10.47 Malaysia -0.02 -3.87 0.27 -5.48 Philippines -0.08 -4.51 0.33 1.94 S.Korea +0.02 -8.46 0.11 4.51 Singapore +0.07 -2.58 0.54 9.74 Taiwan +0.16 +2.93 0.65 23.31 Thailand +0.09 -10.67 0.60 13.59 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Dow adds nearly 300 points, S&P 500 hits record as investors look for Santa rally

U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and hit an intraday record for the first time in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 275 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.3%.
Safe-haven yen hits one-month low as Omicron concerns ease

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The yen retreated to a near one-month low to the dollar on Tuesday as safe-havens fell out of favour after Wall Street's rally to a record high consigned Omicron concerns to the background. The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per dollar for...
Indian shares gain as energy, banks advance

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Energy firms and bank stocks drove Indian shares higher on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,196 by 0350 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.67%...
U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike and Micron Technology. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion worth of U.S. equity funds,...
Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...
Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease

* Health stocks post fourth straight session of gains. * Tech stocks snap three-day winning streak (Updates to close) Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold and financial stocks helped Australian shares close higher on Thursday, as investor sentiment improved after two research studies showed Omicron was less lethal compared with the Delta coronavirus variant.
Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and testing but no travel curbs in response to the omicron coronavirus variant. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was down less than 0.1%.
Wall St opens lower as Omicron's spread stokes fears of tighter curbs

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 143.32 points, or 0.41%, at the...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

