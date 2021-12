It won’t be as costly this time around, but the Jets on Sunday repeated a mistake from a year ago: winning at the wrong time. Down head coach Robert Saleh and seven starters -- both offensive guards and five defensive players, including last-second scratch Quinnen Williams -- due to COVID-19 protocols and without its three best wide receivers, Gang Green defeated the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in a 26-21 win at MetLife Stadium that they could come to regret in April.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO