ARCHSPIRE Streams Bleed The Future Making-Of Documentary

Brian Wilson won't be joining the Beach Boys when the band plays Treasure Island on Dec. 29, which is a little like ordering surf and turf without the steak or lobster. His contributions to popular music are well represented in this highly personal documentary, much of which consists of Wilson tooling around Los Angeles with journalist Jason Fine, reminiscing about a legendary career. There's also a remarkable moment when Wilson hears his late brother's solo album for the first time. Bruce Springsteen, Linda Perry and Elton John are among those paying their respects. If you want an even deeper dive, seek out 1995's "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times." Both available on demand.

