ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Survey: 25% of Arkansans’ yearly alcohol intake takes place over the holiday season

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiEBT_0dUaRxUQ00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey by detox.net discovered that the average Arkansan consumes 25% of their overall alcohol intake for the entire year during the end-of-year holiday season, beginning on Thanksgiving (compared to a national average of 29%).

In a similar way in which professional athletes prepare for a big game, 22% of drinkers say they mentally prepare themselves prior to the drinking season (the period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve).

A further 14% also say they physically prepare themselves for this season by either abstaining from alcohol for a few weeks or months beforehand, or adopting a healthier diet and lifestyle in preparation for overindulging during the holidays.

Miller High Life selling ‘Gingerbread Dive Bar’ kits with beer-infused walls

Given that 27% of drinkers said they will drink more this upcoming festive season as compared to previous years due to the lifting of lockdown restrictions, maybe a detox of sorts is due.

Finally, the survey revealed that nearly 1 in 5 admit they become concerned about their health ahead of this heavy drinking period, which is an indication that many are aware of the various risks and dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption in such a short period of time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

This Hard Seltzer Will Give You Free Alcohol This Holiday Season

Anyone headed to the North Carolina Charlotte-Douglas International Airport? Want to score some free beverages for your epic wait time? Yeah, I would highly enjoy getting free alcohol too. Holi-DELAYS are back at the airports this year, and after the delays Thanksgiving travelers saw, December 21-23 (the busiest holiday travel days of the year) are expected to be a bit nightmarish.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Well+Good

Non-Alcoholic Spirits Are Taking Over Bar Carts and Drink Menus

If you’ve ever described yourself as “sober-curious” or committed to a “Dry January,” non-alcoholic spirits may not be new to you; the space has been slowly expanding for years. But for the first-time, due to a combination of high demand from health-conscious consumers and a wave of new, mindfully-crafted products entering the market, 2022 will be the year they are finally easy to find in major retailers as well as on bar and restaurant menus. You know how we’ve finally reached a place where plant-based meat tastes very much like the real thing? That’s what’s happening in the spirit world.
DRINKS
KIAH

Take time for yourself this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s easy to forget to carve out some “me time” during the holiday season. Joining Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with some helpful is tips to make sure you don’t forget to take some time for yourself is registered dietician, Abby Sauer.
HOUSTON, TX
psychologytoday.com

Could Eating More Carbs Help Moderate Seasonal Alcohol Intake?

By this time of year, many of us are now complaining about the effect of late sunrises and early sunsets on our mood, appetite and energy. A friend almost groans in his phone conversation when he describes how dark it is at 3:45 pm. Darkness, as well as frequent bitter, cold days, present a good excuse to stay inside and perhaps...drink?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Weather#Alcohol Consumption#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Arkansans#Miller High Life#Gingerbread Dive Bar#Nexstar Media Inc#Klrt
weku.org

Alcohol attitudes during the holidays and COVID

The month of December, even during coronavirus times, often brings with it get-togethers and parties. That can mean the consumption of alcoholic beverages. For most, it is a time of celebration and socializing. But, for some, it can be the furthering of an alcohol use disorder. While drinking alcohol occurs...
DRINKS
honolulumagazine.com

Shop, Dine and Enjoy this Holiday Season at International Market Place

Find something for everyone on your list at over 75 retailers offering everything for fun stocking stuffers to luxury goods. Snap a Selfie with Santa on Thursdays and Sundays from 4–8 p.m. and enter for a chance to win BIG!. Enjoy live music on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5–7...
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Food: Non-alcoholic beverages gain traction in holiday season

One-third of consumers plan to have a sober holiday. That's according to a survey by Catalina, which analyzes consumer sentiment. At least 15% of those surveyed said they plan to curtail their alcohol intake over the holidays. Among age groups, 46% of 18 to 29-year-olds and 30 to 44-year-olds still plan to party, according to the survey.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theperrynews.com

Make holidays sweeter by reducing sugar intake

Around here, children probably don’t have visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads, but they certainly are surrounded by Christmas cookies, candy and other sweet treats. Make an effort this year to cut down on the full-on sugar feasts during the holidays. Patterns of overindulging in high-calorie, low-nutrition...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WKBW-TV

Take care your teeth this holiday and into the new year

Dr. Alan Law, president of the AAE, American Association of Endodontists has some surprising news from a recent survey they conducted on American’s views on oral health. Eight out of ten people surveyed said they wished they had taken better care of their teeth when they were younger and half of them wished their parents had instilled better oral health habits and 76% of those surveyed said they plan to make a New Year’s resolution to take better care of their teeth. Dr. Law says 43% admit teeth pain negatively affects their productivity at work.
iheart.com

One80 Place asking for move-out kit donations this holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based shelter is asking for help to get people who have experienced homelessness established in new apartments or homes in time for the holidays. One80 Place, whose goal is to end and prevent homelessness in Charleston, provides move-out kits to people and families when they...
CHARLESTON, SC
nbc15.com

Tips to avoid overeating during the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With decadent desserts at the ready during the holiday season, it can be hard to cut back entirely on sweets and opt for fruits or veggies. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Andrea Miller says its okay to enjoy and indulge but try not to cross the line. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
brproud.com

Holiday food distribution event taking place Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be hosting a holiday food distribution event this Saturday at the Baton Rouge Police Department. On Dec. 18, there will be boxes filled with nutritious foods for up to 500 families, according to the mayor-president’s office. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy