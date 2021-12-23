ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Game Bound: Bills-Patriots matchup highlights a make-or-break week 16

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Only three weeks remain in the NFL season, and only one team has officially clinched a playoff spot – the Packers.

Seven more teams can secure berths during week 16 action. The Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, Cowboys and Buccaneers can all win their divisions this weekend, and the Cardinals and Rams can lock up at least a wildcard spot.

This week’s big game is Buffalo at New England. The Patriots win the AFC East with a win, while the Bills can stay alive for the division crown if they pull the upset.

Host Chris Hagan previews the marquee matchup on Big Game Bound with WIVB-TV Buffalo sports director Josh Reed. Plus, we hear from the Titans, Colts and Ravens ahead of critical games with playoff implications and former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

FOX59

Colts at Cardinals: What to watch for Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Saturday night meeting with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. History lesson: The Colts are playing for the first time on Christmas Day, but it’s nothing new to the Cardinals. This is their 3rd appearance – the previous two […]
FOX59

Colts add Quenton Nelson to COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS — The All-Pro guard has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. His addition comes one day after starting right Mark Glowinski on the list. Earlier this week, starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were placed on the COVID-19 list. Details of Nelson’s situation aren’t known, but unvaccinated players who test […]
FOX59

Colts take next-man-up approach to the extreme in handling Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s prominent on the walls at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. No excuses. No explanations. And it’s an axiom every team carts out and relies on as September gives way to October, November and December. Next man up. In the NFL, it’s about dealing with a war of attrition, whether due to […]
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
NESN.com

Patriots Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand After Rough Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s hard to feel good about the Patriots after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it’s not all doom and gloom for New England. With the defeat at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots fell out of first place in the AFC East. They now need the Bills to lose at least one of their two remaining two games — home against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets — to have a chance at winning the division.
Sporting News

What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

There is no denying that this season has not gone how the Bills expected. They came into 2021 as Super Bowl pick darlings after an incredible 2020, but they now find themselves at 8-5 – a game out of the AFC East lead. The good news for them is that they go into Week 16 with a great opportunity to get the division lead with a very attainable tiebreaker. The bad news is that they have to do it against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
uticaphoenix.net

Bills-Patriots Week 16 Preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All the good wins, bad losses and everything in between really means nothing when it comes to this Sunday’s game. A win by the Bills, and they reclaim first place in the AFC East with two games to go. A loss, and you can...
ClutchPoints

Patriots get a big boost ahead of Week 16 contest vs. Bills

The New England Patriots got some fortunate Christmas news as they found out that Kendrick Bourne will be back and playing for the team’s Week 16 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Bourne is having a great season that has seen him with 45 receptions for 667 yards and five...
profootballnetwork.com

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Playoff Scenarios: A de facto Week 16 AFC East title game

Welcome to the game of the year in the AFC East. The New England Patriots (9-5) host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Sunday in a 1 PM ET showdown that will go a long way in determining the division champion. The Patriots have captured the AFC East in all but one of the last 12 seasons. That year was 2020 — when the Bills won the division for the first time in a quarter-century. We break down where both teams are currently in the NFL standings and the massive playoff implications and clinching scenarios.
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 picks, odds: Rodgers makes MVP statement on Christmas, Patriots hand Bills another bitter defeat

Week 15 is up there in terms of the most insanely bizarre NFL weeks I've ever seen. Obviously having two games Monday and two games Tuesday is a good start to that,. The Texans scored 30 points in a cakewalk victory, the Lions beat the Cardinals and Tom Brady scored zero points in a home, prime-time loss. It was a weird week all around, fittingly coming in the longest week in NFL history.
Boston Globe

Live blog: Patriots trailing Bills in critical AFC matchup

There’s a lot at stake in Sunday’s Patriots-Bills showdown. Today’s result will likely decide the AFC East and clear a path for the winner to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs. And it comes just three weeks after a fascinating 14-10 win by New England in Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This graphic shows the importance of the Patriots-Bills matchup in the playoff picture

The New England Patriots’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills will have enormous consequences in the NFL playoff picture. An ESPN graphic perfectly captured the stakes. If the Patriots win the game in Week 16, they have a 99% chance of finishing at the top of the AFC East, which would mean they’re looking at a top-four finish in the playoff standings. They would then have a shot at securing home-field playoffs and a first-round bye. Buffalo, meanwhile, would be in a very uncomfortable position to jockey for a wild card spot.
MassLive.com

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills preview: Predictions, point spread, game plans, matchups and more

The road to an AFC East crown runs through Foxborough this Sunday. With the Bills (8-6) at Gillette Stadium for a rematch with the Patriots (9-5), the winner of this weekend’s game will control their own destiny in the divisional race. New England only threw three passes in a wind-swept 14-10 win at Buffalo earlier this month, but expect a few more to be slung this time around.
the buffalo bills

NFL game predictions for Bills at Patriots | Week 16

This is essentially for the division title. If the Bills win, they have two winnable games left. If the Patriots win, they pretty much lock up the division. So this will be fun. There won't be wind like the last meeting, but there could be snow. That favors the better passing team, which is the Bills. I think they get revenge from the wind game and take it behind a good day by Josh Allen.
