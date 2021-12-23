Sumpter Board names Trustee Tim Rush deputy supervisor

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting this past Tuesday night in Mt. Carmel. The Board : approved a resolution to partially abate taxes for tax year 2021 – a review of cash balances in the District’s bond funds revealed that sufficient resources existed for repayment of priniciple and interest of the Series 2020D bonds for the tax year 2021 – the resolution instructs County Clerks of the twelve counties in the IECC’s District to abate $250,000 in taxes : approved an affiliation agreement with Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes : approved an easement agreement with the City of Olney for roadway improvements : awarded a bid to Consulab for a hybrid drive train simulator and awarded a bid to Lake County Auctions for a digger derrick truck : gave the District administration approval to seek bids and quotes to procure vehicles as needed : and recognized Student Trustee Sania Borom for her past one year of service – the Wabash Valley College student will graduate this month and move on to studies at Florida International University : in personnel matters, the Board accepted resignations from Amy Dulaney as Director of Transition Center & Perkins at the District Office and from John Watson as Lead Custodian at Lincoln Trail College – and agreed to hire Cheryl Michl as Title III Advising Specialist at Olney Central College, Sibyl Janello as Coordinator of Registration and Records for the Workforce Education Program, and Ashley Gonzalez as Office Assistant at Frontier Community College : the next regular monthly meeting for the IECC Board is January 18th, 2022.

OLNEY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO