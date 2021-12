With both Christmas and New Year’s rapidly approaching, one unique bottle of bourbon to have on hand is Bourbon Cream from the award-winning Buffalo Trace Distillery. Most imbibers are well aware of Baileys Irish Cream, but there are a few alternatives out there, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream. Where Baileys is made using Irish Whiskey, Buffalo Trace uses its bourbon as the base spirit. To make these liqueurs, the bourbon or whiskey is infused into to cream to keep it from curdling. Therefore, it’s better to keep these bottles refrigerated upon opening. Shelf life varies, but we’ve heard that Bourbon Cream, once open, will last the better part of 12 months.

