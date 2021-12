House Bill 1260, sponsored by Reps. Wendi Thomas and Steve Samuelson, was recently signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. Now Act 94 of 2021, it expands the income eligibility limits for PACENET and removes the PACENET premium clawback, which will result in premium cost savings for some enrollees. The clawback will only apply to those individuals in the program’s Part D partner plans. This will reduce the premium obligations for about 28,000 individuals. The law expands PACENET income limits by $6,000: singles from $27,500 to $33,500; married from $35,500 to $41,500.

