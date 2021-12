Role models can help children see themselves in a future career, and a growing program at the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine is helping develop veterinary medical role models every child can relate to. The college launched a new organization in 2020 called the League of VetaHumanz as an alliance of veterinary superheroes in academia, practice, research, government, and industry who are committed to engaging with under-resourced communities across the globe to provide access and support for children who aspire to careers in the veterinary profession. The visionary approach took off as fast as a caped superhero, and now includes national and international participation even as additional plans unfold to expand the program’s reach even further.

