An investigation into the role of festival promoter Live Nation has been launched by a committee of the US House of Representatives over the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy where 10 people were crushed to death.In a letter sent to Live Nation president and chief executive Michael Rapino on Wednesday, members of the House Oversight Committee sought information over the tragedy.The committee cited reports that “raise serious concerns” whether the company took adequate efforts to ensure the safety of 50,000 concert goers.It noted that the company had a history of safety violations at their events and contended that “the tragedy at...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO