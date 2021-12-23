Galesburg man arrested after trying to cash a stolen check.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, December 7th, Galesburg Police responded to Best Western for a report of vehicle theft. Upon arrival, officers met with two females who said they came to the hotel to play slot machines. They didn’t anticipate being there long, and left the light green 2013 Ford Fusion they arrived in running and unlocked in the parking lot since it was cold out. The women told GPD they weren’t inside the business for more than 15 minutes. Officers then met with hotel employees who said three suspicious individuals – two males and a female – who frequent the slot machines, left while the two women were inside. Employees suspected the three individuals were under the influence of drugs. Police reviewed a security video that showed the three suspects entering a minivan and departing. A short time later, the minivan returns and parks next to the Ford Fusion. Then a short time later, the minivan departs and the Ford follows. The minivan was blocking a security camera, and officers were unable to see anyone exit the van and enter the sedan. Utilizing the GPD database, and with help from fellow officers, the three individuals were identified as a 29-year old female, a 26-year old male, and a 59-year old male – all of Galesburg. The vehicle was not located at any of the suspects’ addresses, and they are all wanted for questioning about the incident.
