Galesburg, IL

Galesburg man arrested after trying to cash a stolen check.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago

Galesburg Police responded to First Midwest Bank on East Main Street Wednesday afternoon (12/22) for a report of a male subject attempting to cash a stolen check. The subject, 32-year old...

www.wgil.com

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing felony theft charges for attempting to steal from JB Hawks.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, December 21st responded to JB Hawks on North Henderson Street for a theft. Employees told police a male subject came into the store and grabbed a case off of a shelf and continued to walk around. The subject then asked an employee for a lighter and walked outside without paying for the case. When asked by employees if he paid for the item, 27-year old Kedrick Dickerson said he came IN with the case.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing numerous charges after breaking into home.

Galesburg Police on Monday afternoon (12/20) responded to a home in the 100 block of Indiana Avenue for reports of a burglary in progress. The female victim told officers she arrived home and noticed a white sedan in her driveway. After neighbors told her the car wasn't theirs, she walked around the house just as 38-year old Bradley Galloway of Galesburg was exiting the rear entrance. The victim knew Galloway – he at one point was in a relationship with her daughter. Galloway handed the victim the keys to the home, which the victim keeps in an unattached garage. As the victim began to phone 911, Galloway attempted to depart. Officers noticed signs of forced entry to the back door. The next day, Galloway was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies for several Knox County Warrants near Oak Run. He was also charged with possession of Methamphetamine. Galloway was additionally charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Felony Trespass to Residence for the incident the day before.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested after driving off in someone's vehicle.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 18th, just after 1:00 pm, were dispatched to the area of South and Monmouth Boulevard for reports of an accident involving a subject attempting to flee the scene. Officers arrived at the area and observed a vehicle being driven by 26-year old Luz Carillo of Galesburg on South Henderson Street in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers are familiar with Carillo and had received numerous calls regarding her the previous night. She was driving less than 20 miles per hour. But officers also received reports of her speeding in the area as well. Police eventually pulled alongside her vehicle and yelled for her to stop and pull into a parking lot and Carillo complied. It's unclear why she was driving – officers knew that Carillo was experiencing some mental stress and knew her to not have a valid driver's license. She told police she got into the vehicle and started it because she was cold, and since the keys were left inside the vehicle, she started it up and began driving. She had driven up on the terrace and through a fence in the 700 block of West Berrien Street at one point. Officers located the owner of the vehicle who did not know Carillo, admitted to leaving the keys inside his unlocked vehicle and wished to pursue charges. Carillo declined medical treatment. She was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Reduce Speed, No Valid Driver's License, and Motor Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after yelling obscenities and exposing himself at gas station.

Galesburg Police on Thursday morning (12/16) responded to the Conoco gas station in the 300 block of East Fremont Street for reports of a disturbance. Witnesses reported that 45-year old Jaeson Pierson II of Galesburg was in the parking lot yelling obscenities at customers. Police also received reports that Pierson, at one point, urinated in front of the store exposing himself to numerous customers. Officers made contact with an intoxicated Pierson who swayed as he spoke and wasn't making much sense. It's unclear why Pierson was swearing at customers and he later admitted to urinating near the front of the store. Pierson was taken into custody and banned from the store. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Obscenity and transported to the Public Safety Building.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Running vehicle stolen from Circle K – recovered less than an hour later as thieves went for a "cruise"

Just before midnight on Sunday, December 12th Galesburg Police responded to the East Main Street Circle K in reference to a stolen vehicle. The male victim had left his vehicle unlocked and running on the east side of the building. Officers viewed security footage of two male individuals and a female leaving Circle K and walking past the vehicle. One male turns around, enters the vehicle, and departs – heading eastbound on East Main. Less than an hour later, Knox County Sheriff Deputies located the stolen vehicle near North Whitesboro and Grove Streets and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and front-seat passenger were detained, while a third male took off running from deputies but was soon apprehended. The driver, 32-year old Nickolas Reed of Galesburg was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The passenger that fled, 19-year old Jacob Smith of Galesburg – whom police believed was under the influence of drugs at the time and was still wearing the same clothing from the day before, was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Knox County Warrant for Criminal Trespassing. The third male was released without charges. He told police Reed and Smith picked him up earlier in the night to "cruise." Smith told officers his friends offered him $500 if he stole the vehicle from Circle K, according to police reports. The vehicle appeared undamaged and was returned to its owner.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Traffic stop leads to Galesburg man facing felony gun charges.

Just after midnight on Sunday, December 12th, Galesburg Police initiated a traffic stop on an SUV disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of East South and South Chambers Streets. Officers made contact with the driver, 27-year old Joshawn Dixon of Galesburg whom police were familiar with and knew his driver's license was suspended. Dixon's passenger was identified as 21-year old Brandon Lankston of Galesburg. Lankston admitted to smoking cannabis and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Lankston continually tried reaching for something in his front hoodie pocket and he was quickly detained. A loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver was found in his pocket. The revolver's serial number had been removed. Officers located loose cannabis throughout the vehicle and an open bottle of Patron. Dixon was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and disobeying a stop sign. Lankston is facing felony charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Defacement of a Firearm, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Nine-year old student finds baggie of cannabis inside coat pocket at school.

For the second time in a little over a month, drugs were found on an elementary school student within District 205. Galesburg Police responded to Steele Elementary School on Thursday (12/9) after a nine-year-old female student approached a teacher and said she had something she wasn't supposed to have. The student had found a baggie of cannabis inside the pocket of the coat she was wearing. The student said she had worn her mother's coat to school that day.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman arrested for attempting to steal from a sleeping man – while at the Galesburg Police Station.

Around 7:00 am today, (December 13th) at the Public Safety Building, Galesburg Police observed a 48-year old woman going through the belongings of two other individuals sleeping in the lobby of the Galesburg Police Station. Officers believed that Rachel Jones of Galesburg took a lighter out of a sleeping individual's pocket and was using it to smoke in the restroom. Officers confronted Jones, returned the stolen lighter, and made Jones leave. Forty-five minutes later, Jones returned. Officers then watched as Jones once again kneeled down next to the sleeping individual and begin to go through his pockets. Police again confronted Jones who dropped some loose change when officers approached her. Jones was then taken into custody and the loose change was returned to the still-sleeping individual. According to police reports, Jones has at least six convictions for larceny. She was charged with Theft with a Prior Conviction and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man suffers serious injuries after DUI accident.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 11th, responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Monmouth Boulevard and McClure Street. Officers arrived shortly after 7:30 pm and observed a black SUV had struck the concrete wall near the intersection next to West Central FS. A male subject was laying on the ground near the driver's side door. The male had visible injuries to his right leg and GHAS EMTs were on site preparing to transport him to St. Mary's Medical Center. The male was identified as 49-year old Lee Olson of Galesburg. Olson was emitting a strong alcoholic odor with slurred speech and glossy eyes. It was determined Olson had a compound fracture in his leg, and other serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was eventually transported to St. Anthony's Medical Center in Rockford via Life-Flight. Due to his injuries, a field sobriety test was not conducted. Olson was placed on the GPD's pending arrest list for DUI Alcohol. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed and a seatbelt violation.
GALESBURG, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sunday morning car chase leads to Galesburg man facing numerous charges.

Galesburg Police on Sunday morning (December 5th) observed an SUV accelerate at a high rate of speed on West North Street. The vehicle made numerous turns – reaching speeds of over 70 miles an hour – and was last seen by police near the intersection of West Losey and North West Streets. Due to the speed the vehicle was traveling, officers did not pursue the vehicle out of public safety – it was approximately 10:45 in the morning on Sunday. Police then received numerous 911 calls that the vehicle had been left abandoned in a cul-de-sac on Hillcrest Drive. The vehicle was left running and police found a cell phone sitting on the ground nearby. Officers were receiving up-to-the-minute 911 calls on the suspects whereabouts. A female suspect was found in the 1500 block of North Broad and she was detained. The male suspect, 34-year old Kevin Holzheuser, was then found in the 2100 block of Christopher Drive having a panic attack. The female suspect told police she only recently met Holzheuser and when he spotted a police car he began driving at a high rate of speed, nearly causing multiple accidents, and causing the vehicle to go airborne at one point. The female was released. Holzheuser was charged with Driving While License is Suspended, Speeding 35 miles per hour over the limit, Reckless Driving, and numerous other traffic offenses.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Running sedan stolen from Best Western late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, December 7th, Galesburg Police responded to Best Western for a report of vehicle theft. Upon arrival, officers met with two females who said they came to the hotel to play slot machines. They didn't anticipate being there long, and left the light green 2013 Ford Fusion they arrived in running and unlocked in the parking lot since it was cold out. The women told GPD they weren't inside the business for more than 15 minutes. Officers then met with hotel employees who said three suspicious individuals – two males and a female – who frequent the slot machines, left while the two women were inside. Employees suspected the three individuals were under the influence of drugs. Police reviewed a security video that showed the three suspects entering a minivan and departing. A short time later, the minivan returns and parks next to the Ford Fusion. Then a short time later, the minivan departs and the Ford follows. The minivan was blocking a security camera, and officers were unable to see anyone exit the van and enter the sedan. Utilizing the GPD database, and with help from fellow officers, the three individuals were identified as a 29-year old female, a 26-year old male, and a 59-year old male – all of Galesburg. The vehicle was not located at any of the suspects' addresses, and they are all wanted for questioning about the incident.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged with forgery at F&M Bank.

Galesburg Police last Tuesday, November 30th, just after 2:00 pm responded to F&M Bank on North Henderson Street for a forgery complaint. Bank employees told responding officers that 44-year old Jannae Minks of Galesburg came into the bank attempting to cash a $350 check on a closed account. The account had been closed for three years. Bank employees noticed the signature on the check did not match the signature they had on file. Minks told officers she had done cleaning work for the person on the closed account, but couldn't give GPD an address and couldn't prove her claim. Minks later, while en route to the Knox County Jail, openly admitted to officers that she never did any cleaning work and that a friend gave her the check to cash
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating after man steals coats from Marshalls.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, December 2nd, around 4:20 pm responded to Marshalls on national Boulevard for a retail theft that had just occurred. A female customer told police she observed a black male subject running from the store with an arm-load of coats. The male was seen running to Home Boulevard and getting inside a Chrysler vehicle and then heading north onto US Highway 34. The customer was able to get the license plate of the vehicle which is registered to a 29-year old Galesburg woman and a 34-year-old Galesburg woman with whom the police are familiar. Store employees told police the anti-theft alarm sounded during the incident and they also witnessed the theft. Officers are still awaiting the security video to review. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after getting stuck on railroad tracks.

Galesburg Police on Friday, November 26th were dispatched to the intersection of South Academy and West Third Street after a passerby reported a pickup truck stuck on the railroad tracks. GPD notified BNSF to halt all train traffic. Subjects were attempting to push the truck off the tracks when officers arrived – the frame itself was sitting on the tracks. Police made contact with the driver: 20-year old Kaleb Bennett of Galesburg. Officers asked Bennett where he was coming from, to which Bennett replied, “cruising”, according to police reports. It was just before 6:00 in the morning at the time. Bennett said he was dropping of friends, and officers could see the friends from a distance, but they departed as officers were arriving. Officers detected an alcoholic odor coming off of Bennett, and when asked if he had been drinking, Bennett replied, “not tonight” but admitted to smoking cannabis. After a field-sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, Bennett was placed under arrest and charged with DUI Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man and woman facing cannabis charges after traffic stop.

Friday, November 26th, just before midnight, Galesburg Police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of North Chambers and East Main street that failed to signal and also didn’t have a front or rear license plate. Officers made contact with the driver: 20-year old Vivienne King of Galesburg. King told officers she didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle. The passenger, 33-year old Xavier Parker of Galesburg immediately got out of the sedan and began walking away. When officers told Parker to return to the vehicle, he became hysterical saying he had a warrant for cannabis possession out of Iowa. Police also immediately detected a strong cannabis odor coming from the car, according to police reports. Parker was detained – it’s unclear if he actually had a warrant. Inside a satchel in Parker’s possession was a total of 60.5 grams of cannabis. King was also in possession of approximately 2.5 grams of cannabis. Parker and King were transported to the Knox County Jail. King was charged with No Valid Driver’s License, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. Parker was charged with Possession of Cannabis over 30 grams, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

