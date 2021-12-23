Galesburg man arrested after trying to cash a stolen check.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 18th, just after 1:00 pm, were dispatched to the area of South and Monmouth Boulevard for reports of an accident involving a subject attempting to flee the scene. Officers arrived at the area and observed a vehicle being driven by 26-year old Luz Carillo of Galesburg on South Henderson Street in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers are familiar with Carillo and had received numerous calls regarding her the previous night. She was driving less than 20 miles per hour. But officers also received reports of her speeding in the area as well. Police eventually pulled alongside her vehicle and yelled for her to stop and pull into a parking lot and Carillo complied. It’s unclear why she was driving – officers knew that Carillo was experiencing some mental stress and knew her to not have a valid driver’s license. She told police she got into the vehicle and started it because she was cold, and since the keys were left inside the vehicle, she started it up and began driving. She had driven up on the terrace and through a fence in the 700 block of West Berrien Street at one point. Officers located the owner of the vehicle who did not know Carillo, admitted to leaving the keys inside his unlocked vehicle and wished to pursue charges. Carillo declined medical treatment. She was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Reduce Speed, No Valid Driver’s License, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO