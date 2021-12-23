Russia harvested 120.7 mln T of grain in 2021 - preliminary data

(Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn were little changed on Thursday, consolidating after a rally to multi-month highs fuelled by dry weather in South America. Wheat inched lower after sharp gains this week that were also supported by a report Ukraine could limit milling wheat exports in coming months. Grain futures were facing chart resistance while lacking impetus from wider markets, which consolidated as investors continued to assess the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Traders were also awaiting weekly U.S. grain export data at 1330 GMT for a demand update ahead of Friday's Christmas holiday closure on U.S. markets. The most-active soybean contract was up 0.1% at $13.36 per bushel by 1120 GMT, after earlier in the session reaching a new four-month high. CBOT corn was 0.3% higher at $6.04 a bushel, near Wednesday's 5-1/2 month peak. Weather forecasts showing little rain relief in coming days in southern Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina have caused concern about corn and soybean crops, although abundant rain in northern Brazil could offset some losses. "The La Nina weather pattern could spread in Brazil and Argentina by harvest time and reduce the crops," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.2% at $8.12-3/4 a bushel, after reaching a near three-week top earlier in the day. In Europe, Euronext March wheat was 0.3% lower at 291.50 euros ($329.95) a tonne after earlier touching a new two-week high. Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. That added to uncertainty over availability of supplies from the Black Sea export zone as Russia plans to introduce a quota from mid-February and considers increasing an export levy. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 812.75 -1.25 -0.15 640.50 26.89 CBOT corn 604.00 1.50 0.25 484.00 24.79 CBOT soy 1336.00 1.00 0.07 1311.00 1.91 Paris wheat 291.50 -0.75 -0.26 195.50 49.10 Paris maize 244.50 0.50 0.20 219.00 11.64 Paris rape 751.50 4.75 0.64 418.25 79.68 WTI crude oil 72.82 0.06 0.08 48.52 50.08 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.04 1.2100 -6.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

