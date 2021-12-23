ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia harvested 120.7 mln T of grain in 2021 - preliminary data

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia harvested 120.7 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in...

After Algeria, major Russian wheat trader Solaris aims for China

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Solaris, a major trader of Russian wheat, is confident China will become a big buyer and also aims to boost exports to Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Tanzania and Turkey, it told Reuters, following breakthroughs in the Algerian market. "China is a key target also for...
UPDATE 1-China to stabilise grain output and boost oilseed crop, minister says

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise corn production and expand soybean output in the new year to ensure grain security, the Communist Party's People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday. "Safeguarding supply security of grains, and important agricultural and sideline products is always our top...
Russian wheat up slightly with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week after three weeks of declines, tracking higher prices in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in January was quoted at $330 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, IKAR said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged barley down by $2 at $297 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.7% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, owing to a smaller crop and an export tax that will rise to $94.90 per tonne this week. Russian domestic wheat prices fell last week amid muted demand from exporters and domestic millers, Sovecon said, adding that the livestock sector remains the market's main buyer but continues to lower its bids. "Approaching the long New Year holiday has not led to a substantial increase in demand. Buyers are still relaxed and not rushing to buy as any upside in the rouble prices is limited by strict export taxes," Sovecon added. Russia's New Year holiday is from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9. Risks for next year's crop from cold weather expected in Russia's central and Volga regions this week is considered low because of good snow cover, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 roubles/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($204.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,100 rbls/t -750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,350 rbls/t -325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,300/t +$5 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,310/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,300 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $654.3/t +$8.7 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.3350 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China was set to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday. The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotechnology,...
The euro: How it started 20 years ago

As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency. On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the currency was formally launched in "virtual" form. Here is a recap of the event, drawn from AFP copy at the time:
China to stabilise grain production, expand oilseed crops in 2022 -state media

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise grains acreage and expand production of soybeans and other oilseeds in the new year, state media reported late on Sunday, citing comments by the country's central leadership during a policy meeting on agriculture. Beijing also vowed to safeguard grain security, and ensure...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs, as unfavourable dryness and heat in South America stoked supply worries, while wheat inched lower after a six-session winning streak. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 29-Jan. 11

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 29-Jan. 11, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec. 29-Jan. 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)
Ukraine PM: government to support domestic food makers amid high gas prices

KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government will prepare measures to support domestic food producers amid a jump in gas prices, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday. Ukrainian gas prices rose sharply so far this year following a record jump in prices across Europe. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing...
Russia's UGC sets up a joint venture to supply grain to Egypt

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Grain Co (UGC) has set up a joint venture with Egypt’s Astra Ltd to supply Russian grain to the Egyptian market, according to a statement by the company. UGC, also known as OZK, founded the JV through its Switzerland-based trading branch...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine set to help food producers cope with high gas prices

KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government will prepare measures to help domestic food producers, including bakers, cope with a rise in gas prices, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday. Following a record jump in gas prices across Europe, Ukraine's prices have also risen, with flour millers reporting 10...
Ukraine has enough wheat, no need to curb exports -traders union

KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough wheat to ensure its domestic food needs and there is no need to limit exports, Ukrainian grain traders association UGA said on Thursday. Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials...
Saudi SAGO approves 100-riyal/T increase in local wheat procurement price

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi's state grains buyer SAGO said on Thursday it has approved an exceptional increase in its local wheat procurement price of 100 riyals ($26.63) per tonne. SAGO had set a price of 1,440 riyals per tonne and the change comes as the state "seeks to...
GRAINS-Chicago grains pause after weather-fuelled rally

(Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn were little changed on Thursday, consolidating after a rally to multi-month highs fuelled by dry weather in South America. Wheat inched lower after sharp gains this week that were also supported by a report Ukraine could limit milling wheat exports in coming months. Grain futures were facing chart resistance while lacking impetus from wider markets, which consolidated as investors continued to assess the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Traders were also awaiting weekly U.S. grain export data at 1330 GMT for a demand update ahead of Friday's Christmas holiday closure on U.S. markets. The most-active soybean contract was up 0.1% at $13.36 per bushel by 1120 GMT, after earlier in the session reaching a new four-month high. CBOT corn was 0.3% higher at $6.04 a bushel, near Wednesday's 5-1/2 month peak. Weather forecasts showing little rain relief in coming days in southern Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina have caused concern about corn and soybean crops, although abundant rain in northern Brazil could offset some losses. "The La Nina weather pattern could spread in Brazil and Argentina by harvest time and reduce the crops," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.2% at $8.12-3/4 a bushel, after reaching a near three-week top earlier in the day. In Europe, Euronext March wheat was 0.3% lower at 291.50 euros ($329.95) a tonne after earlier touching a new two-week high. Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. That added to uncertainty over availability of supplies from the Black Sea export zone as Russia plans to introduce a quota from mid-February and considers increasing an export levy. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 812.75 -1.25 -0.15 640.50 26.89 CBOT corn 604.00 1.50 0.25 484.00 24.79 CBOT soy 1336.00 1.00 0.07 1311.00 1.91 Paris wheat 291.50 -0.75 -0.26 195.50 49.10 Paris maize 244.50 0.50 0.20 219.00 11.64 Paris rape 751.50 4.75 0.64 418.25 79.68 WTI crude oil 72.82 0.06 0.08 48.52 50.08 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.04 1.2100 -6.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
GRAINS-Soy, corn futures consolidate after reaching multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pulled back on Thursday after rising to a four-month high on concerns that unfavorable dryness could trim production in crop-growing areas of South America, analysts said. Corn futures remained close to a nearly six-month high reached on Wednesday amid...
Ukraine grain exports up 21.6% in 2021/22 to 30.1 mln T

KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 30.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 21.6% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. That included 15.6 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 9 million...
Kremlin disagrees with U.S. allegations Russia is violating WTO rules

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said it disagreed with U.S. allegations that Russia has employed practices, including agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies, that violate World Trade Organization rules. The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Tuesday said Russia was continuing to move away from commitments...
UPDATE 1-German farmers give up pig keeping as prices and demand low

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The number of pigs on German farms has fallen to the lowest in 25 years and more farmers are giving up keeping them because of weak demand and low pork prices, Germany’s national statistics office said on Wednesday. Germany’s pork market has suffered this...
South Korea suspends Canadian beef imports after BSE case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea has suspended beef imports from Canada, which reported its first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in six years, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Wednesday. South Korea, the fourth-largest beef importer in the world, is seeking more information about the...
