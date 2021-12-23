Woman hurt after a car ran under the 18-wheeler in Rains County (Rains County, TX) Nationwide Report

A woman walked away with minimal injuries after a car ran under a tanker truck in Rains County.

The early reports showed that the tanker driver’s wife was following behind her husband, saw the crash, and called it in. At 8:47 a.m., a 2016 4-door silver Ford pulled out of a side street and crashed under the tanker that was heading on Hwy 69E, west of Alba [...]

Read More >>

December 23, 2021

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.