HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Star Capital Fund LLC is once again accepting new investor capital! Due to the Fund's great returns and success, the Fund experienced an overflow of new investor capital requests. This resulted in the Fund's Management temporarily closing the Fund to new capital investments until now. The North Star Capital Fund LLC returns have exceeded 13.8% since inception for those investors with rollover accounts, and have also surpassed a 10% return for every quarter of the Fund's existence. The Fund continues to outperform its peer group of private money investment funds, report co-managers John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments LLC, and Mark Hanf, CEO of Pacific Private Money, Inc. The high returns, which are over 50% higher than the average rate of return for private loan funds, are not unusual for Funds managed by Mr. Simonse, who has over a 20-year track record of consistently producing returns in excess of 10% annualized percentage rate (APR). Mr. Simonse states that "The higher-than-average returns can be attributed more to our management team of Mathias Coordes, the Fund's head underwriter and loan originator, Mark, and myself. We also have a great group of employees who have worked in the construction lending field for many years." Adds Mr. Simonse, "To keep our returns high for our existing Fund Members, we have a policy of not taking in more capital than we can invest right away. There are some funds that take in too much capital and are either forced to make loans of lesser quality or end up with lower returns for their investors. We never want to be in that position."

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO