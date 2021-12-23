Three New Studies Suggest Omicron Triggers Milder Illness Than Delta

People infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to fall seriously ill with Covid compared to Delta, according to the first real-world study from South Africa.Early data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also reportedly indicates the new variant typically leads to milder symptoms.However, the scientists behind the South African study warned immunity from infection or vaccination is likely to explain some of the reduction in risk.The new study, which has not been peer-reviewed, sought to assess the severity of disease by comparing data on Omicron infections in October and November with data on Delta infections between...

