50 Years Ago: Clint Eastwood Flouts the Law in ‘Dirty Harry’

Tom Jolliffe takes a look back at Sylvester Stallone’s first fling with Cannon Films…. Riding high from a year of box office domination in 1985 having released career high grosses with Rocky IV and Rambo: First Blood Part II, Sylvester Stallone had the world at his feet. He could have picked anything he wanted to follow up. He would have a brief two year rendezvous with Cannon Films at the height of their ambition. The creative partnership didn’t go quite as planned. Cobra came first, and Over The Top second, the latter proving to be a disaster for not just Stallone’s credibility, but was one nail in a coffin that would soon close tightly on Cannon Films. By this point in his career, Stallone had a huge amount of creative control on what he was doing, but working with Cannon, he was afforded even more so, whilst also being paid handsomely. Cannon paid big for their stars, even if they paid significantly less on the actual on screen action. Star power was everything, and Cannon attracted a number of high profile super stars to their films. Stallone might have been the prize catch, given his career was in full flow (whilst Charles Bronson for example, was a little on the wane prior to Cannon making him an action poster boy for their canon).

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO