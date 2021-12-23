ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Years Ago: Clint Eastwood Flouts the Law in ‘Dirty Harry’

By Emily Mack
 4 days ago
With its premiere in 1971, Dirty Harry defined a moment — for better or worse. As renegade cop Harry Callahan, Clint Eastwood brought his characteristic machismo to the title role, uttering cool ultimatums and wielding a .44 Magnum. But decades after its release, Dirty Harry can make for...

How ‘Dirty Harry’ Paved the Way for 50 Years of Complicated Movie Cops

One thing that all the great, iconic, landmark Hollywood films of any era have in common is universality. As Clint Eastwood’s iconic serial killer thriller “Dirty Harry” turns 50 this week, the Don Siegel film’s rocky critical reception back in 1971 only temporarily obscured the pic’s primal pull and lasting (not “Sudden”) impact. Like “Casablanca” and “The Best Years of Our Lives,” both powerfully relevant to World War II survivors, or “Grapes of Wrath,” which spoke to Depression era audiences, or “In the Heat of the Night”  with its relevance to the Civil Rights revolution, “Harry” was the man of...
In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
This Day In History - The Film, "Dirty Harry" Opened In Theatres In 1971

Today in 1783,George Washington resigned as commander-in-chief of the Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia. Today in 1823, the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” by Clement Clarke Moore, was first published in a New York paper. The poem is more commonly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
