MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Genes in human embryos become active far sooner than once thought, according to a study that provides fresh insight into development. Contrary to the old view that gene activity begins two to three days after conception when the embryo is made up of four to eight cells, researchers found that it actually begins at the one-cell stage.

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO