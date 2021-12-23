FDA authorizes Merck's COVID-19 antiviral but only when other treatments are 'not accessible' or 'appropriate'

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc.

were down 0.8% in trading on Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral for adults who have tested positive for the virus and are at high risk of disease progression. The other caveat of the FDA's authorization for this pill is that it should only be given "when alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate." The regulator on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc.'s

COVID-19 antiviral for teens and adults at high risk of disease progression; that authorization did not include any limitations relating to other treatments. Patients should start taking Merck's drug, molnupiravir, within five days of symptom onset; the regimen is four pills taken twice a day for five days. Data from clinical trials showed the drug can reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death by 30%. Merck's stock is down 2.6% for the year, while the broader S&P 500

has gained 25.0%.