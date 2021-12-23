ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

By Automation Anywhere
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation Anywhere...

Forbes

How To Automate The Bid Management Process With Artificial Intelligence

Daniel Fallmann is Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, a leader in enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been at the forefront of saving businesses valuable time and resources for quite some time now. It has made revolutionary impacts and discoveries from maps and navigation, chatbots, text editors, digital assistants, facial recognition and more. Individuals and enterprises use these AI-powered systems every day, and the best part is that we are just getting started.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Rigetti Computing and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Announce Additional $45M PIPE Investment

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigetti Computing ("Rigetti"), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. ("Supernova II") (NYSE: SNII), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced $45 million in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination. The commitments include a new investment from Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP and from an existing PIPE investor.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Robotic process automation in 2022

In 2021, enterprise teams turned to robotic process automation (RPA) to simplify workflows and bring some order to office tasks. The next year promises to bring more of the same sophisticated artificial intelligence and task optimization so more offices can liberate their staff from repetitive chores. The product area remains...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automation Anywhere#Automate#Rpa#Co Founder
siliconangle.com

Automation Anywhere buys FortressIQ for its AI-powered process discovery platform

Robotic process automation provider Automation Anywhere Inc. today announced that it’s acquiring FortressIQ Inc., an artificial intelligence startup backed by investors including Tiger Global and Microsoft Corp.’s M12 fund. The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. Robotic process automation, or RPA, software enables enterprises to automate repetitive...
BUSINESS
ishn.com

Artificial intelligence and automation helps with holiday retail shipping

Businesses can achieve maximum success during the holiday season by utilizing AI and automation in their retail shipping operations. The holiday season is critical for companies, but the increased sales often come with shipping headaches. Luckily, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation provide key solutions for simplifying shipping for businesses and customers.
RETAIL
helpnetsecurity.com

GoSecure acquires Covail to enhance AI and automation of its platform

GoSecure, a provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced the acquisition of Covail. With cybersecurity alert fatigue affecting the personal life of over 70% of security professionals, throwing more people at the problem is not the answer. Combined with over 75% of enterprise systems having at least one unpatched vulnerability, cybersecurity professionals face overwhelming odds to stay ahead of attackers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

German Firms Expand Use Of Intelligent Automation After Pandemic Shakes Up Ways Of Doing Business

ISG Provider Lens report finds enterprises boosting investments in intelligent document processing, process mining and conversational AI amid fast IT rebound across Europe. German enterprises are increasing their use of intelligent automation, partly in response to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country joins in a European technology and business services boom, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments – A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -To Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Automating Procurement Contracts

You can’t read the news without hearing yet another story about global supply chain woes, from empty shelves to hard-to-find items to delayed medical supplies. It’s a headache for consumers, but an even bigger nightmare for the procurement professionals responsible for obtaining these products. So, how are they handling this crisis and what can be done to alleviate their stress?
TECHNOLOGY
techacrobat.com

What Are The Benefits of Warehouse Automation Software?

The automation software for a warehouse enhance the effectiveness of particular functions by human effort or in a few cases it automates the repetitive, manual operations that let employees concentrate on more important and complex activities. There are many forms of warehouse automation such as robots and machines to help...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Notable Announces Digital Transformation Council To Fundamentally Reshape Healthcare Experiences Through Intelligent Automation

Former Cleveland Clinic CEO, Toby Cosgrove, MD, will serve as executive chair and strategic advisor. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced the formation of the Notable Digital Transformation Council. The council is an advisory board composed of healthcare’s foremost clinical, digital and operational leaders, with the goal of constructing a new vision for healthcare rooted in intelligent automation. The group will leverage its collective expertise to collaboratively brainstorm and draw up the blueprints for a simpler, more engaging healthcare ecosystem.
aithority.com

Use Of Intelligent Automation Expanding In Nordics After Helping Enterprises Meet Pandemic Challenges

ISG Provider Lens™ report says advanced, AI-powered automation solutions are well-suited to the region’s technological maturity, high labor costs and aging workforce. The Nordics region is well-positioned for growth in intelligent automation given its overall technological maturity, social trends and rapid economic recovery from a slump triggered by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group , a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Are We Ready for a Fully Automated Society?

Analyzing the ethical implications and limitations of using artificial intelligence to replace human jobs. In 2005, Ray Kurzweil, a famous futurist, described the Singularity — a point in time when machine intelligence becomes far more powerful than all human intelligence combined. One idea that is closely tied to the Singularity is the automation of human jobs with artificial intelligence.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Blue Prism Identifies Seven Lessons Shaping Today’s Intelligent Automation

Blue Prism, a global pioneer in intelligent automation (IA), has partnered with leading analyst firm HFS Research to create the Seven lessons shaping today’s automation leaders. The executive research report sets out to understand how mindsets have changed throughout the pandemic and the extent to which enterprises have developed a comprehensive and cohesive automation discipline across their businesses.
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Auditing with Automation, Analytics and AI

Firms are subjected to many market pressures. They face difficulty in the talent marketplace and need to ensure auditors can perform fulfilling, enjoyable work. At the same time, clients demand lower fees and want to receive more value. The volume of client transactions is skyrocketing, causing audit sample sizes to expand. The audit methods of the past can’t keep up with today’s demands.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

U.S. Companies Lead In Adopting Intelligent Automation To Improve Operations, Customer Service During Pandemic

ISG Provider Lens™ report says automation is thriving in fast-growing U.S. IT market as enterprises address remote work, disrupted processes and customer support challenges. U.S. enterprises are quickly adopting intelligent automation as part of digital transformation projects that bring immediate benefits, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
redhat.com

Ansible and automation: The best of 2021

In the cloud-native era, your applications need to react to event-driven systems in scalable, flexible ways. Developers have increasingly turned to automated development and deployment processes to meet that need, using tools like Ansible and Helm to make it all possible. Read on to learn what topics and articles Red Hat Developer readers found most intriguing in this space in 2021.
SOFTWARE
