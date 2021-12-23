Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO