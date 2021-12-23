ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When Gums Aren't Healthy, Mind and Body May Follow

By Steven Reinberg
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Gum disease isn't just a threat to your teeth. It also increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, mental woes and more, British researchers report. "The study reinforces the importance of prevention, early identification and treatment of periodontal disease, and the need...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

How to Naturally Reduce Inflammation and Feel Healthier

Inflammation is a natural response of the body to injury and infection, but when it goes beyond the right amount, it can cause damage to the body and even lead to certain diseases. Inflammation alters the function of different organs in the body and causes several problems that are common in most people such as weight gain, joint pain, headaches, skin disorders and more. But you can reverse inflammation with some measures. If you want to know how to reverse inflammation naturally, here’s what you need to do:
HEALTH
themanual.com

Eat These 12 Foods High in Omega-3 Fats for a Healthy Body

Omega-3 fatty acids often called omega-3 fats, or simply “omega-3’s,” are a type of polyunsaturated fats demonstrated to have numerous health benefits such as reducing inflammation, lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, supporting the beneficial bacteria residing in your gut microbiome, and improving brain function and preventing mental decline. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats, which means they must be consumed through the diet since the body cannot manufacture them internally.
NUTRITION
The Press

Could a High-Fiber Diet Help Boost Cancer Survival?

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People undergoing immune-boosting therapy for advanced melanoma may respond better if they eat a high-fiber diet, a new study hints. Researchers said much more study is needed, but their initial findings -- in both melanoma patients and lab mice -- suggest that fiber-rich foods may help via their effects on gut bacteria.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gums#Gum Disease#Mental Health#Healthday News#British#Americans#Nyu College Of Dentistry
asapland.com

Which Of The Following Fats Predominates in The Diet And The Body?

Answer:- (B), polyunsaturated fats predominate in the diet and body. The fact that there are three choices may confuse. In addition, many students find it challenging to decide between (A) and (C) since both are listed before option (D). A good strategy is not to look at all four answers...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
asapland.com

Stomach Ulcer Symptoms

There are a variety of stomach ulcer symptoms, which can vary from person to person. Common symptoms include:. In some cases, people with stomach ulcers may also experience changes in their bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation. Additionally, if the ulcer is bleeding, signs of blood in the stool or vomit may be present. Occasionally, people with stomach ulcers may also have a fever.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
NUTRITION
Mic

This is what happens to your body and mind when you quit weed

Liz Benton recently quit weed after smoking it at least once a day for seven years — and the first week was especially brutal. Within two days of quitting, she experienced a panic attack. She struggled to fall asleep, and when she did, she’d have horrifying nightmares, or wake up in the middle of the night, drenched in sweat.
HEALTH
The Press

Ketamine May Quickly Ease Tough-to-Treat Depression

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Ketamine, once most famous as a "club" drug, can rapidly improve hard-to-treat depression and curb suicidal thoughts, a new review confirms. In recent years, ketamine has emerged as something of a wonder drug for some people who do not get better with standard...
MENTAL HEALTH
foodmatters.com

Easy Healthy Meals for When Your Motivation is Low

Those nights where you just want to curl into bed… Where you want to ring up and order that classic takeaway order… Where dinner could easily just be hummus straight from the tub… I hear you. But I’ve found the best thing for me is to cook my way out of a slump (just nothing too complicated of course). These are the easiest healthy meals to make when your motivation is low (but they’re actually good for you).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Press

Health Highlights: Dec. 27, 2021

Could a high-fiber diet help boost cancer survival? People undergoing immune-boosting therapy for advanced melanoma may respond better to treatment if they eat a high-fiber diet, a new study hints.The research offers early evidence of the role of the gut microbiome in the effectiveness of cancer therapy. U.S. COVID-19 cases...
TRAVEL
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
30K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy