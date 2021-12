The Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 is equally at home on both DX (APS-C) and FX (full-frame) Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. The ‘SE’ version of this lens is particularly well-suited to the Z fc camera, thanks to a retro makeover that adds a silver ring and old-school knurling to its charm. Cosmetics aside, it’s essentially identical to the more mainstream Z 28mm f/2.8. Image quality is excellent and build quality should prove adequate for most photographers, making the lens great value for money. However, the lack of optical VR (Vibration Reduction) can be an issue when shooting with one of Nikon’s DX bodies, which lack IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization).

