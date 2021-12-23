ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Inc., Cisco share gains lead Dow's 235-point jump

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

Shares of Dow Inc. and Cisco are seeing positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc.

DOW,

+1.68%

and Cisco

CSCO,

+1.22%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.55%

is trading 235 points, or 0.7%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares are up $1.37, or 2.5%, while those of Cisco have climbed $1.32, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 18-point bump for the Dow. American Express

AXP,

+1.06%

, Caterpillar

CAT,

+2.00%

, and Chevron

CVX,

+0.24%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

