Helix to Advance and Scale Viral Early Warning Efforts with Financial Support from The Rockefeller Foundation

As the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States, sepsis is a significant concern for patients and providers alike. In a 2020 study, the World Health Organization found a 46% mortality rate for patients treated in the ICU for sepsis. Sepsis care is expensive, costing the US healthcare system an estimated $33 billion per year. Data shows a single admission for sepsis care can cost anywhere between $22,000 and $70,000, making it the most expensive infection for hospitals, and reimbursement rarely covers those costs.

