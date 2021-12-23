ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helix to Advance and Scale Viral Early Warning Efforts with Financial Support from The Rockefeller Foundation

By Helix, The Rockefeller Foundation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI) announced today that it will provide funding to Helix, a leader in nationwide viral surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, to rapidly advance infrastructure, data systems and technology needed to further scale and connect genomic surveillance...

