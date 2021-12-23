ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Underestimate How Much Time Teens Spent Online During Pandemic

drweil.com

How Can We Help Kids And Teens During Covid?

The pandemic is affecting the mental health of children and adolescents, how can we help?. The emotional effects on adults of the Covid-19 pandemic (anxiety, depression, irritability) are well known. Researchers have now started looking at the effects on children and teenagers as well. The bad news is that young people are experiencing significant psychological pain due to the pandemic. The good news is that there are proven interventions that can help them overcome their distress.
KIDS
Deming Headlight

Your turn: Dealing with teen substance misuse during pandemic

Our children have truly suffered the brunt of the loneliness and uncertainty of life during COVID. They’ve had to face missed dances, canceled sports seasons, Zoom math lessons, possible illness, and even the death of friends or loved ones. It should come as no surprise that 1 in 3 teen girls and 1 in 5 teen boys experienced new or worsening anxiety last year.
KIDS
spectrumnews1.com

Stress and discipline: Study shows how the pandemic affected parents

OHIO — As families spent more time together in close quarters during the pandemic, keeping temperatures at bay may have become a little bit harder for a number of people. A recent Ohio State study looked into how the pandemic has affected parents and the way they disciplined their children when they were stressed out.
OHIO STATE
arcurrent.com

ARC students adapt to online learning during the pandemic

Nearly two years after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, American River College students say they still face difficulties due to the pandemic. They also worry about the challenges that will need to be addressed when they transition from online to in-person study, and the methods they used to adapt to the new reality of online learning.
EDUCATION
Healthline

How the Pandemic Made the Mental Health Crisis Worse for Teens

Depressive and anxiety symptoms in youth doubled during the pandemic, with 25 percent experiencing depressive symptoms and 20 percent experiencing anxiety symptoms. Symptoms of depression had already been rising in teens in recent years. Data from early 2021 shows that emergency room visits in the U.S. for suspected suicide attempts...
KIDS
11Alive

How to deal with the holiday blues during the pandemic

ATLANTA — Avoiding the holiday blues will be more of a challenge this season with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways to keep stress from turning into depression. There are numerous reasons the holiday blues might be even stronger this year. The pandemic has created family conflict,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS New York

Doctor: COVID-19 Pandemic Has Made Many Address The Epidemic Of Loneliness They Routinely Experience

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This is the time of year when we think of gathering with family and friends. But what about those who have no one to gather with, who are left lonely? As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday, doctors have surprisingly found that loneliness is actually bad for your health. As she nears her 80th birthday, Marylin Warner says she has lived a full life, but she’s lived most of it in an empty house. “I’ve lived alone for 55 years,” Warner said. Some of those years she was a single mom to her son, or spent time with her granddaughter, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
kmvt

How churches are keeping parishioners safe during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walk into First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls and you will see an angel atop a Christmas tree decorated with blue ornaments and bows made of ribbon, plus masks and hand sanitizer. After having only a virtual Christmas Eve service last year, they are...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
fox40jackson.com

Air Force Sergeant fosters at-risk teens during COVID-19 pandemic

Almost as soon as TSgt Salvador Gutierrez and his wife Eden Gutierrez moved to Enid, Oklahoma, with their family in late 2019, they applied to be foster parents. The couple even had their first interview to become foster parents before all their belongings had arrived at Vance Air Force Base from Italy, where Gutierrez, 39, a Technical Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, had been stationed.
ENID, OK
