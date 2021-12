“We have been passed over for raises. We are being overworked, even when there is sufficient people to work here,” a worker at the DLN2 facility in Cicero said on a livestream posted by the Amazonians United‘s Chicago chapter, which is not affiliated with Amazon. “We have not received the bonuses we were promised. There are people here who were hired as permanent workers, and then they took their badges away and made them temporary workers. They are staffing this place unsafely, making people work too fast, even though we don’t have to.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO