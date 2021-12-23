ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang over forced labor concerns

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation that...

U.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, which authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday. Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defense...
US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
White House says Biden will sign Uyghur forced labor bill

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The latest: White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed for the first time Tuesday that President Biden will sign the bill once it passes Congress. The House will vote on the bill on Tuesday afternoon and send it to the Senate for "swift action," according to a statement from Speaker Pelosi.
WorldView: House passes bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region

The House voted unanimously to pass a bill that would ban imports from the northwest Chinese region of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been accused of carrying out massive human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Also, the U.K. will lift travel restrictions on 11 African nations that were put in place to stop the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, and police in Canada released video footage of someone they say is a suspect in the high-profile 2017 murders of a billionaire couple. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those stories.
U.S. says supports Somali PM’s efforts for quick, credible vote

NAIROBI (Reuters) -The United States has said an attempt to suspend Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and that it supported his efforts for quick and credible elections. The U.S. State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was also prepared...
Intel apologizes over its statement on forced labor in Xinjiang

Intel apologized Thursday after a letter in which the chipmaker said it would avoid products and labor from Xinjiang set off an outcry on Chinese social media, making it the latest U.S. company caught between the world’s two largest economies. The chipmaker apologized to its Chinese customers, partners and...
Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
