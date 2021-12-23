ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya, Tom Holland hang on 'Spider-Man' set with boy who saved his sister from dog attack

By Tarrah Gibbons
 4 days ago

While Tom Holland plays Spider-Man on the big screen, he's also a hero in real life too.

Holland , Zendaya and the rest of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” cast made good on a promise and invited a special fan onto the set of the movie.

In 2020, Bridger Walker made headlines after saving his little sister from a dog attack. Holland had previously said the young boy could spend a day on the "Spider-Man" set. A year later, Holland followed through on his promise as the boy witnessed the magic on set and talked to the cast and crew of the movie.

Bridger’s father, Robert Walker, was able to document the sentimental moment on his official Instagram page.

“A huge thank you to Tom, @harryholland64, @zendaya, and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure,” Walker captioned the post. “When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes—that’s what they truly are.”

A video posted to YouTube shows Holland and Zendaya teaching the tiny hero the official Spider-Man pose.

Bridger was then able to participate in a “web-swing” while wearing his Spider-Man mask.

“The look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post,” Robert wrote. “It was emotional to see him waive at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited—not the other way around.”

He added, “I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me—to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.”

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters now.

