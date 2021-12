Last year, I put together a mixtape of 85 holiday songs by New Jersey artists. It was a collection of nearly 5 hours of music from indie artists to some of the biggest stars to ever come from the Garden State. It's nice if you're looking for something to play in the background as you'll get great originals and cover tunes. I'm not doing a new show this year, but wanted to point out some of the holiday songs released in the last year or two. These are by no means all of the holiday tracks released by Jersey artists, but a nice sampling of originals and covers.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO