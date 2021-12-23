ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December Omicron Update

Cover picture for the articleWith the Omicron variant now officially in Western New York, Kevin Gibbons, MD discusses the variant and...

ubmd.com

spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
State
New York State
Wbaltv.com

UM-Upper Chesapeake declares hospital disaster due to COVID-19

BEL AIR, Md. — The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster and implementing crisis standards of care protocols due to COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. At this point, there is no state-declared public...
BEL AIR, MD
ubmd.com

Omicron variant has been detected in Erie County, UB scientists report

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Erie County, University at Buffalo scientists and Erie County health officials reported today. The variant was found in virus samples, analyzed by a UB team that has been sequencing the virus in the region, of Western New Yorkers who tested positive this month.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

UMD Baltimore Washington Medical Center Declares Hospital Disaster, Implements Crisis Standards

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center has declared a hospital disaster and is implementing Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) Protocols amid rapidly rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. “We have reached a critical point in the pandemic. We have made this difficult decision after exhausting all other avenues to address issues that are challenging our operations,” said Neel Vibhakar,  UM BWMC Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “CSC is another step in the continuum of care critical to hospital pandemic surge plans.” This action will enable hospitals to care for the high volume of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS Miami

South Florida Hospitals Feeling Stress From Omicron Variant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A surge in the Omicron variant has caused an uptick in hospitalizations, but it’s not quite a repeat of the Delta variant, at least not so far. “We were in a very good situation several weeks ago, below 50 across the entire system regarding the number of active in-patient COVID-19 patients,” Dr. O’neil Pyke, Jackson North Medical Center Chief Medical Officer said. The numbers were going down at Jackson North Medical Center early December, but this holiday break it’s a new picture. “Now we’re well north of that in the 200 range,” he said. Pyke added, the system may beginning...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston

How the CDC’s new COVID guidance falls short, according to local experts

"What the heck are we doing here?" New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shortens the previously recommended isolation period for COVID-positive individuals who are asymptomatic is being met with criticism from local leading health experts. On Monday, the CDC announced it now recommends those...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
UPI News

NYC will increase in-school COVID-19 testing starting Jan. 3

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- New York City will expand its in-school testing program on Jan. 3, doubling PCR testing in all schools each week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The "Stay Safe, Stay Open" plan aims to identify cases and isolate them as the Omicron variant spreads quickly through the United States and disrupts daily life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
allotsego.com

Omicron on the rise: COVID update December 16

Covid-19 numbers continue to soar globally as the Omicron variant takes root, with New York and New Jersey leading the way in new testing positives. A top advisor to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Dr. Jay Varma, said this in a Twitter post earlier today: “Um, we’ve never seen this before in NYC,” citing a doubling of positive test results over a three-day period.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
easttexasradio.com

Omicron Update

The COVID Omicron Variant is spreading like wildfire. As contagious as the Delta is, Omicron is worse. Dr. Wesley Long is Medical Director of Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital. He says their last batch of data shows it’s up around 32 percent in symptomatic patients, and should be 50 percent in the next few days. This new variant is highly mutated. He says it took Delta three months to become the dominant variant, and he predicts omicron will hit 80 to 90 percent by the first week of January.
SCIENCE
ucsd.edu

Omicron Variant and Campus Operations Update

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is now the most common variant among new COVID-19 cases in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC is now predicting a large number of positive cases in the coming weeks and potentially into the new year. To protect yourself during this time, we urge you to:
SAN DIEGO, CA

