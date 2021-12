The planet is blundering and stumbling into its third year of the pandemic, with a population willing to either embrace or ignore the lessons learned. Even as the Central Coast has opened to tentative public gatherings, pandemic fatigue is taking its toll on health care workers and people with compromised health conditions, while frustration continues to mount about residents who refuse vaccines or who won’t wear masks and the mixed messages the public gets from government agencies.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO