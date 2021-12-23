ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘Save some goals for me’: Buffalo high school hockey player scores 3 goals in 23 seconds

By Nick Veronica
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jblb_0dUa0Xnw00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local high school hockey player had the game of a lifetime this week when he scored three goals in a span of just 23 seconds.

Jett Malczewski, a sophomore at Iroquois High School, recorded the incredible feat in the third period of a game at HarborCenter on Monday. His hat trick broke open a tie game and lifted Iroquois/Alden over Amherst, 7-3. Captain Sam Staerker helped set up all three goals.

“I just didn’t believe it,” Malczewski told News 4. “The energy from everybody from coaches to my linemates and teammates was amazing. The atmosphere was great. My passes from my linemates were just perfect. … Everyone was like, ‘save some goals for me.'”

Iroquois/Alden coach Duke Ziegler said he hadn’t seen anything like this in his 30-plus years of coaching.

“Some of the kids were saying, ‘change it up, Coach?’ I said ‘no, let them go’ after the the first one. ‘Change it up Coach?’ ‘No, let them go,'” Ziegler recalled, laughing. “I don’t think I’ll ever see that again. It’s just crazy.”

Bills fan goes viral after sharing his beer with players Brown and Diggs after touchdown

Chris Watson, a spokesperson for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said the organization doesn’t have records that specific. “But I can say this,” he added, “I’ve never heard of someone scoring three goals faster than that.”

The fastest three goals in NHL history were scored 21 seconds apart by Hall of Famer Bill Mosienko for Chicago in a March 1952 game against the Rangers. Center Gus Bodnar assisted on all three, earning the record for fastest three assists.

The only other NHL player to score three goals in under a minute was 10-time Stanley Cup winner Jean Beliveau, who did it 44 seconds apart in 1955. In recent times, Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored three goals 1:31 apart in November 2018.

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

Ziegler believes Malczewski’s incredible feat is worthy of bringing positive national attention to the sport, especially with the NHL paused due to Covid-19 and the league announcing Wednesday it will not send players to the Olympics.

“We’re trying to get it out. We’re pretty excited,” Ziegler said. “It’s good for the area, Buffalo high school hockey, it’s good for the districts, Iroquois and Alden. It’s just good overall.

“We’re hoping the networks will pick it up.”

Ziegler said the team was excited when ESPN’s John Buccigross tweeted about the feat.

Sabres games vs. Blue Jackets on Monday and Thursday postponed

“He puts a lot of time and effort into his skillset,” Ziegler said of Malczewski, who plays travel for the Buffalo Regals SCTA team, which competes against Canadian opponents. “I think he’s got some stuff that’s untapped. He can skate like the wind and his edgework and everything’s great. If he can just put the overall package of the game together he’s going to have something special at such a young age.”

Malczewski scored the first goal shortly after coming out of the penalty box, joining a rush and finishing off a pass from Kevin Rieman with 14:48 left in the game. On the ensuing faceoff, Staerker pushed the puck forward on a set play and Malczewski and Rieman were off to the races, scoring just six seconds later. (The NHL record for fastest two goals is four seconds apart.)

Amherst won the next faceoff but quickly gave the puck away. Defenseman Ethan Iozzia recovered it and sent it off the boards to Staerker, who banked a perfect pass behind Amherst defenders that Malczewski collected and fired past the goalie with 14:25 remaining, 23 seconds after his first goal.

Sullivan: Buffalo’s Davonte ‘Ticket’ Gaines finds his way again at George Mason

Malczewski had one goal this season prior to Monday’s game. He was happy to share the credit with his Iroquois/Alden teammates, who currently sit in first place in ECIC II with a 3-0-1 league record (5-0-1 overall).

“My linemates,” Malczewski said, “they just put the put the puck in the right place and I got it to the net.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alden, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Amherst, NY
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

Cavs sign coach Bickerstaff to multiyear contract extension

CLEVELAND, O.H. (AP) — Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has received a multiyear contract extension for his role in the team’s dramatic turnaround. Cleveland announced Bickerstaff’s signing on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not released. ESPN reported Bickerstaff is under contract through the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavs are […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Buccigross
News 8 WROC

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Steuben County

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Check your stockings for a winning $1 million lottery ticket. According to the New York Lottery, a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Addison. The drawing was held on Christmas Eve. The winning prize was the second place prize in the $187 million […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Rangers#Stanley Cup#Highschool#Save#Iroquois High School#Iroquois Alden#Iroqaldenfed#Hall Of Famer
News 8 WROC

ADORABLE: Rochester Regional welcomes five Christmas babies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health welcomed five Christmas babies on Saturday. One baby was born at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Four babies were born at Rochester General Hospital. The picture below is baby boy Jackson, who was born today at RGH a little after 6 a.m. He was born at 6 lbs, 7 oz. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy