Uoma Beauty’s Skincare-Infused Say What?! Foundation Blurs Like A Boss

I’ve used foundation as a security blanket since middle school. I began getting hormonal breakouts around seventh grade, and in a bid to protect my fragile adolescent ego, I’d layer on my mom’s foundation and a bit of setting powder to help conceal the blemishes on my forehead and cheeks. Cut to over a decade and a half later and, despite having finally gotten to a good place with my skin, makeup was still as steady in my routine as brushing my teeth. There was something comforting about applying a full face of makeup every day—with every pat of my makeup sponge and flick of my mascara wand, I felt a sense of calm and routine. It was my own personal time to be an artist on my own canvas every morning where I could experiment with new shades, techniques, and products (or stick to a classic look). But, I’d be lying if I said the artistry was the only reason I continued to wear makeup, even up until recently. The underlying reason is that wearing makeup boosts my confidence. It conceals, enhances, and sometimes shapeshifts in a way that makes me feel comfortable. And as I step deeper into my thirties, wearing makeup allows me to shroud hyperpigmentation and dark circles. Although, on paper, my skin is “good skin.” I’ve taken a lot of care to ensure it’s healthy and nourished by changing my diet, using hydrating and barrier-repairing ingredients, and of course, wearing SPF, so I want to be able to show off the progress without shrouding my skin with a layer of makeup.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO