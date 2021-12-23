ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uoma Beauty’s Skincare-Infused Say What?! Foundation Blurs Like A Boss

By Sharon Brandwein
Forbes
 4 days ago

Uoma Beauty (pronounced uh-mah) hit Ulta shelves nationwide in the spring of 2020 with a mission to shake up the beauty industry by redefining the rules of inclusivity and diversity. I was particularly curious about the brand’s Say What?! foundation, a skincare/makeup hybrid which comes in 51 different shades—a pretty impressive...

Forbes

