Art Kids Rock in Elgin is an on-demand drawing platform designed to provide young artists with all the tools they need to learn and practice lifelong drawing skills. They provide a variety of content including full-length 45-minute drawing lessons with Bette Fetter, 15-minute Quick Draw lessons, and a variety of downloadable coloring page images and work sheets with step-by-step drawing instructions. These on-demand lessons provide easy access to the world of Young Rembrandts, an after-school drawing program developed by Bette Fetter to bring the world of art and drawing instruction to tens of thousands of children for over 30 years.

ELGIN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO