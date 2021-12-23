Fat Head's Brewery launching 5 beers in 2022

The Scratch Italian food truck has been serving up a variety of authentic Italian eats for over two years throughout the greater Columbus area, oftentimes while parked outside the Homestead Beer Co. Delaware Public House. And soon enough, they’ll be moving inside the popular brewery. Scratch Italian announced last...
Give the gift of craft beer this holiday season with an experience with Brewery Yours. When there’s a local craft beer lover on your list, you want the Ultimate Craft Beer Experience. Brewery Tours, based in York, PA, offers several options. The Ultimate Craft Beer Experience. Choose from a...
I’m thinking Dogfish Head Craft Brewery probably does not choose what brands of beverage alcohol it will sell for the year via the wet noddle method — especially since being purchased by Boston Beer Co.– but this video is a fun way to hype the event. And Dogfish Head has much to hype — canned cocktails, distilled spirits and craft beer — including its notorious 120 Minute IPA, which clocks in between 15 to 20 percent ABV. From the press release:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Land-Grant Brewing Company has winterized its outdoor beer garden to include 15 heated igloos and "Brewery Curling." "Brewery Curling," will be an adapted version of the curling that will use small kegs instead of curling stones. The 1,300 square-foot Brewery Curling ice rink, located outside...
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell's Brewery announced its 2022 beer lineup Thursday. The lineup includes new beers and some returning favorites. LoSun, a low-calorie Wheat Ale, was the newest release in Bell's Rotational Wheat Series. It has already started to show up in stores. Bell's describes LoSun as fruity, with...
MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — A local brewery is planning a big surprise for their annual winter event. Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is launching nine new beers on December 18, 2021. It is the biggest launch in the company’s history. Alex Durand, Operations Director, said this is a unique chance to experiment with new flavors and […]
From hazy IPAs to barrel-aged beer and slow-brewed lagers, the South Shore is the perfect place to explore local craft beers. There are more than a dozen local breweries creating craft beers in the Tahoe Sierra, and in this final installment of my series on local breweries, I’ll be highlighting those on the South Shore.
Boulder, Colo. • Dec. 14, 2021—With 2022 on the horizon, the Brewers Association is taking a look in the rearview mirror at a year filled with new growth, economic relief, supply chain disruptions, and innovation. In 2021, the sales tide swung back toward breweries, bars, and restaurants, and...
Larry Bell did the thing he said he had no interest in doing. He sold. The craft beer giant sold his Kalamazoo-based Bell's Brewing this fall to Lion, which also manufactures New Belgium beers. On this episode of the podcast we revisit a 2019 conversation Stateside had with Larry Bell,...
In 2021 Firestone Walker introduced the Brewmaster’s Collective, a beer club that connects the brewery’s most interesting brews with its most passionate followers. And it was one of the best beer clubs we’d ever seen. Unfortunately it was only available to California residents then, but that has...
Harpoon Brewery is celebrating 2022 with brunch and beer. On Saturday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guest are invited to join the brewery at the Spoons, Toons, N’ Brews brunch event, featuring old-school cartoons, video games, a make-your-own cereal bar, limited edition Fruity Pebbles pretzels and mimosas made with the brewery’s League Family beers. The make-your-own cereal bar is complete with Harpoon’s stout milk.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is about an unrelated Connecticut brewery. A leading beer industry magazine has added two Connecticut breweries to its “best of 2021” lists. Online craft beer magazine Hop Culture picked out Counter Weight Brewing Co. in Hamden for its “12...
DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Strong Fund was brought to life at the beginning of the pandemic, providing breweries with a way to give back to the local supply chain, small independent breweries and raise funds for the Colorado Strong Fund by doing what breweries do best: brewing beer. River North Brewery previously brewed Colorado Double Strong, a barleywine that was also released in a barrel aged form. It only makes sense that River North Brewery brewed a tripel for this year’s version: Colorado Triple Strong.
The San Antonio brewery that created a cult fave with its limited-edition Big Red-flavored beer is now bringing it to a wider audience through H-E-B grocery stores, TV station KSAT reports. Islla St. Brewing, helmed by J.D. and Joshua Peña, in June of 2020 launched a craft beer called Big...
Nashville-based Bearded Iris Brewing has announced it will join Atlanta’s Scofflaw Brewing in shared ownership under IndieBrew, a new brewery collective that Scofflaw launched in October. Similar to other umbrella groups that have teamed up breweries, like Artisanal Brewing Ventures and CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, IndieBrew’s purpose is to consolidate specific business functions to give members a competitive advantage in areas of human resources, procuring ingredients, accounting, and sales teams. IndieBrew leadership says the group will add two or three additional breweries in 2022.
"Influencer." What do you first think of when you hear that word? What exactly does it mean? Is it a good thing to be an influencer and can such power be used for good?. Meetings came and went, we filed in the Streetside taproom several times somewhat secretly, meeting and greeting (many of us for the first time) while eventually ironing out the details, timeline, and of course, what the hell this thing should be. As I said above, these weren't just beer nerds. This was a robust team of Cincinnati creatives with a finger on the pulse of what's hot in just about everything. Yet suddenly, that almost seemed to work against us. The beer nerds did what beer nerds do; they wanted to go super indie-hipster on everyone.
A new Pismo Beach brewery is now serving its own brews alongside German biergarten-inspired eats. Kulturhaus Brewing Company, Located at 779 Price St., is brewing six beers and has others on tap from Enegran Brewing Company, Central Coast Brewing and more. “Our brewer is always writing the next recipe,” co-owner...
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join Urban South Brewery for a night of drag performances, vendor popups, delicious food and a brand new hard seltzer release on Friday, December 17. From 7:00 to 11:00 p.m., enjoy extravagant performances from Alexa Avery, Lexis Redd D’Ville and the Camel Toe Lady Steppers with music from DJ Liz Owen. Fringe + Co., Elektra Cosmetics and Sassy Banana Design Co. will be onsite selling their local goods and the Hatch + Harvest food truck will be serving up tasty bites.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How many times do you say you need tacos and beer? There's a new spot on the block whipping up this beloved combo. At San Marco's new brewery Tepeyolot Cerveceria on Kings Avenue, everything you crunch and sip is made in-house. Owner Luis Melarejo says their sopes are a big favorite.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above is from Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, highlighting the four semifinalists for the Oregon Beer Showdown. Yes, our annual Oregon beer contest is down to the dregs. But those so-called dregs are the most luscious portion of the entire barrel according to...
