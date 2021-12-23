Fat Head's Brewery launching 5 beers in 2022

"Influencer." What do you first think of when you hear that word? What exactly does it mean? Is it a good thing to be an influencer and can such power be used for good?. Meetings came and went, we filed in the Streetside taproom several times somewhat secretly, meeting and greeting (many of us for the first time) while eventually ironing out the details, timeline, and of course, what the hell this thing should be. As I said above, these weren't just beer nerds. This was a robust team of Cincinnati creatives with a finger on the pulse of what's hot in just about everything. Yet suddenly, that almost seemed to work against us. The beer nerds did what beer nerds do; they wanted to go super indie-hipster on everyone.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO