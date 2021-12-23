Husky Draft Journey: Ryan Van Demark

This is our second installment of Husky Draft Journey here at UConn Illustrated, as we take you through the entire NFL Draft process with some of the departed players who aspire to continue their pro-playing career.

Next up, we profile UConn stalwart Ryan Van Demark, who started 45 games during his Huskies career, including the past three seasons exclusively at left tackle. The New Jersey native was an immediate impact player upon his arrival in Storrs, emerging as one of the core leaders and a team captain.

Listed at 6-6 and 300-plus pounds, Van Demark owns prototype size, fundamentally sound technique and is a notorious hard worker. He is currently in preparation for the NFL Draft cycle, which is essentially a four-month interview process that begins with the all-star game circuit, then the NFL Scouting Combine, a pro day workout on campus and possibly even more individual workouts or visits leading up to the draft in April.

We will have plenty of updates here at UConn Illustrated, as we chronicle his path to the draft. One sign of a pro prospect is a good agent and it appears that Van Demark has signed with GSE Worldwide, a very reputable agency head by David Canter and Ness Mugrabi.

The all-star game scene is an opportunity to compete against other top-caliber players from around the country, in hopes of impressing NFL scouts. While a public announcement has yet to be made in which prestigious event Van Demark will be participating in, we hear an announcement could be coming soon.

For more insight into his draft process, we recommend watching his recent interview on the Sports Illustrated NFL Draft affiliate site, where he was interviewed by pro scouts. It’s a great look at how much work goes into the ‘Draft Journey’ and excellent insight to who Van Demark is as a person, behind the facemask.

Learn more about UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, be sure to visit our affiliate site, NFL Draft Bible, for his in-depth scouting report and check back at UConn Illustrated for more Husky Draft Journey updates!

Husky Draft Journey Series