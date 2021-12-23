Husky Draft Journey: Travis Jones

There is enormous excitement surrounding the current UConn football program and deservedly so. However, there is a handful of departing Huskies who have begun their preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Here at UConn Illustrated, we will chronicle each of the players’ ‘Draft Journey,’ as we follow them throughout the draft process, from all-star games to the NFL Scouting Combine, pro-day workouts, private visits, exclusive interviews and behind the scenes access.

The first player we chose to feature, needs no introduction. It’s defensive tackle Travis Jones, who has been a staple in Storrs, as a four-year starter and team captain. In three seasons played with the Huskies, the New Haven product finished with 134 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, along with eight and a half sacks in 35 games played.

Anyone who has followed UConn football can appreciate the role that Jones played, serving as the anchor of the defense, providing mentorship to underclassmen and bringing constant pressure up the middle to opposing defenses. An immediate impact player, former UConn quarterback Dan Orlovsky quickly recognized the strength and burst of Jones coming out of Wilbur Cross High School, as you will see in the video below.

The development of Jones throughout his collegiate career was fun to watch, as he improved every season and handled adversity like a true pro. From having the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 to dealing with an in-season coaching change as a senior, the team leader was a consummate pro, something echoed by both coaches and teammates. Once weighing more than 350 pounds, Jones worked extremely hard to shed weight by improving his diet and lifestyle. In this video, you will see former head coach Randy Edsall coaching him up to become quicker off the ball.

With a recent Senior Bowl invite in tow, Jones will be headed to Mobile, Alabama to compete against some of the top college prospects in the world on February 6th. He continues to impress NFL scouts with his combination of size, toughness, agility and violent hand usage. In fact, many draft analysts believe he will be a top 100 overall pick come April.

For more insight on UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones, be sure to visit our affiliate site, NFL Draft Bible, for his in-depth scouting report and read this latest NFL Mock Draft to find out his most recent draft projection.

Husky Draft Journey Series