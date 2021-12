The critically acclaimed new Low album HEY WHAT and producer BJ Burton have been nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).” This is the band’s first-ever nomination in their 28-year career. HEY WHAT has also earned placement on “Best of 2021” year-end lists from the likes of MOJO (#4), Uncut (#4), Rolling Stone (#16), The New Yorker (#8), The Wire (#4), New York Times (#8 /Critic: Lindsey Zoladz), PASTE (#12 Album of the Year and #20 Songs of the Year), Pitchfork (#3 Best Songs of 2021, #5 Best 50 Albums of 2021 and Best Rock Album), Nothern Transmissions (#2), NPR (#21), The Guardian (#31), Vulture (Best Albums of 2021, So Far), Esquire (Best Albums of 2021, So Far), Gorilla vs. Bear (#39), Treble Zine (#1 Best 50 Albums of 2021), EXCLAIM! (#18), The Quietus (#98), The Skinny ( #3), PASTE (#12), as well as Rough Trade UK’s Top 100 Albums of 2021.

