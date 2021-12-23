Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

The direction of March soybeans will no doubt be tied closely to Sunday's mostly hot and dry weather forecast for both southern Brazil and Argentina, as drought is a major concern with La Nina strengthening. However, funds and small speculators have no doubt added to growing net-long positions, making that market vulnerable to profit-taking. While the expanding and continuing drought conditions can certainly change the global soy balance sheet in a bullish way, the fact remains that both U.S. soybean sales and inspections remain well below those of a year ago, by 21% to 24%, and, also well under the current USDA export projection. Watch for the $13.60 to $13.70 area on the March to provide plenty of solid resistance on a move higher early this week. Of course, all bets are off should the hot and dry pattern extend into mid-January or beyond; but a better chance of late week showers is predicted.

