Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

By DTN Analysts
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, grains are mostly higher. March corn is up 2 cents, on track to stay above $6. March soybeans are up 2 1/4 cents with both soybean products trading a little higher. March KC wheat is up 5 1/2 cents. Trading has been quiet...

dtnpf.com

March Soybeans May Be Getting Overdone in the Short Term

The direction of March soybeans will no doubt be tied closely to Sunday's mostly hot and dry weather forecast for both southern Brazil and Argentina, as drought is a major concern with La Nina strengthening. However, funds and small speculators have no doubt added to growing net-long positions, making that market vulnerable to profit-taking. While the expanding and continuing drought conditions can certainly change the global soy balance sheet in a bullish way, the fact remains that both U.S. soybean sales and inspections remain well below those of a year ago, by 21% to 24%, and, also well under the current USDA export projection. Watch for the $13.60 to $13.70 area on the March to provide plenty of solid resistance on a move higher early this week. Of course, all bets are off should the hot and dry pattern extend into mid-January or beyond; but a better chance of late week showers is predicted.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Chase Equities Higher; Iranian Talks Resume

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Reversing early morning losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied to one-month highs on Monday. Futures found buying support from expectations for demand growth in 2022 amid ongoing economic strength while what is known as the year-end "Santa Claus" rally in financial markets offset some concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron COVID variant across major oil-consuming economies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Will April Live Cattle Keep $140?

After a year of wild rides, one can't help but anxiously look at 2022 and pray that the market's bullish trajectory comes to fruition. The April 2022 live cattle contract has been able to sustain $140 for quite some time, but as the market prepares to break into the new year, will the market be able to endure the test of time and yield $140 prices come next spring?
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

The Spring of 2021: One-Way Rides to Corn, Soybean Peaks

Editor's Note: Each year, DTN publishes our choices for the top 10 ag news stories of the year, as selected by DTN analysts, editors and reporters. No. 6 is how, in early April of 2021, corn and soybean prices were already trading at their highest levels in more than six years. And then came one more surge higher.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Cattle Prices Break Through Two-Year Ceiling

Editor's Note: Each year, DTN publishes our choices for the top 10 ag news stories of the year, as selected by DTN analysts, editors and reporters. No. 7 focuses on how higher cattle prices are finally here, giving producers a perfect time to plan ahead and manage for profits now and into the future.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Crude Oil, Gasoline Close Higher Thursday

February WTI crude oil futures closed up $1.03 at $73.79 while March closed up $1.09 at $73.42 and February Brent crude oil closed up $1.56 at $76.85 per barrel. January RBOB closed up 3.81 cents at $2.2061 and February RBOB was up 3.83 cents at $2.2033. DTN Refined Fuels Manager...
TRAFFIC
dtnpf.com

Three Fertilizers Still Lead the Way Higher

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the second week of December 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. There are signs, however, that the climb may be slowing somewhat. Only three of the eight major fertilizers showed a significant move higher; DTN designates a substantial move as...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

2021 Just Barely Record Corn Yield Year

Despite growing conditions far from ideal in many key producing regions of the country, according to the November 2021 crop production report the U.S. corn yield this season was a record 177.0 bushels per acre (bpa), surpassing the prior peak of 176.6 bpa set back in 2017. Next month the...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

WTI, Oil Products Rally to 1-Month Highs as Crude Stocks Fall

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled at one-month highs and the prompt-month Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange ended Wednesday's session at a two-week high. The gains followed U.S. supply data released midmorning Wednesday showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in commercial crude stocks, adding bullish momentum for West Texas Intermediate.
TRAFFIC
dtnpf.com

A Look Ahead at December 2022 Spring Wheat

A World Grain piece titled Unprecedented Volatility Impacting Millers highlights a recent panel of flour millers at a Global Grain Conference in Geneva Switzerland. "Not many people in the industry have seen volatility like this -- not just in the raw material price, but in the energy, and the logistics, supply chain," stated Scott Wellcome, a risk management official from Hamburg, Germany.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as Traders Gauge Omicron Demand Loss

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange moved higher in early trading Tuesday, retracing a portion of Monday's selloff, as market participants consider the effects of the omicron variant on global oil demand. Monday's selling pressed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Producers Show Patience Marketing Wheat

Despite the smaller crop, cash price data shows buyers are having to work for deliveries. As of week 19, or the week ending Dec. 12, producers have delivered 6.3046 million metric tons (mmt)of wheat (excluding durum). This volume is down 23.6% from the same period in 2020-21 and 23% below the three-year average.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Face Headwinds

The livestock complex closed higher across the board on Friday led by the strength of lean hog futures. The higher close for cattle was a gift given the fact that cash cattle traded steady to $2.00 lower for the week. Hog futures seemed to be technically driven rather than fundamentally.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
STOCKS
dtnpf.com

2021 Drought Didn't Wither Spring Wheat Farmers' Resolve

Editor's Note: 2021 was a wild one, from a tumultuous change in the White House, to continued La Nina influences on the weather, to skyrocketing fertilizer and input costs. There were also a lot of good stories to tell. As the calendar year comes to a close, we asked the DTN/Progressive Farmer writing team to pick their favorite effort from the year. The stories range from fun insights into ag entrepreneurs to serious investigations into the unintended consequences of popular production methods, to life lessons learned along the way to telling the tale. Each story also includes a link to the original story, in case you missed that. Enjoy a look back, with our sixth story shared by Mary Kennedy.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Up, RBOB at 1-Month High After Baytown Explosion

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading near fresh one-month highs and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange at a two-week high late Thursday morning, with the RBOB contract leading the advance following an explosion and fire at a gasoline unit at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery near Houston.
TRAFFIC
dtnpf.com

Cattlemen's Groups Waiting for USDA to Roll Out Processing Capacity Dollars

OMAHA (DTN) -- The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is watching out for when USDA will move ahead with its funding plans for new packing-plant capacity. Highlighting some policy successes for NCBA in 2021, Ethan Lane, the group's vice president of government affairs, said in an online press call Tuesday that NCBA "continues to have really robust dialogue" with the Biden administration on packing capacity and expects USDA will soon be making some funding announcement for new regional packing plants. While USDA has not detailed its plans for the $500 million, Lane said USDA has been directing its focus on more regional processors.
AGRICULTURE

