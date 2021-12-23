ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Road to College: How to Manage Admissions Outcomes

By Tony Di Giacomo, Ph.D.
 5 days ago

As we enter the new year, many seniors will be submitting their final round of college applications. This marks an important milestone, and certainly a time for students to reflect on and be proud of the hard work they have accomplished so far. However, the road to college is not quite...

Recorder

My Turn: Inside the college admissions journey

As we approach the college admissions deadlines in January, and I watch many parents worry about “what will happen” and “what’s next,” I ask us all to slow down and think about the goals — the real goals — we have for our children.
COLLEGES
ncf.edu

New College Forges New Guaranteed Admission Agreements With Other Florida Colleges

New College of Florida announced Monday that the school will soon guarantee admission to any students who have earned an associate in arts degree from one of five other Florida schools. The five schools include Hillsborough Community College; Lake-Sumter State College; Florida SouthWestern State College; State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; and Daytona State College. Any non-high school student who completes an associate degree within eight semesters of enrolling at one of the five institutions and maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher will be eligible for guaranteed admission to New College, under a series of new agreements signed by the schools.
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

Countdown to college: Revoking admission

Students who applied with a binding early decision admissions program will be notified between now and the end of the year. My advice is to soak up the acceptances, celebrate a little, but don’t chill out too much. A study from the National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC)...
COLLEGES
peoriastandard.com

Bennett announces college admission requirement adjustments

Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Livingston) recently issued a press release announcing a change in college admission requirements starting Jan. 1, 2022. House Bill 3218 adds an option for students to take agricultural science courses to fulfill the 3 years of science requirement for admission to public universities in the state. It was approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August 2021, according to the ILGA.
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

How Important Is a College’s Name?

Universities often acquire their brand name heavily on factors having little to do with the student experience. More important considerations may be selectivity, location, politics, and cost. Due to Omicron accelerating, families should also consider the potential impact of remote classes and limited extracurricular opportunities. Some parents of college-bound teens...
COLLEGES
WBTV

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Pfeiffer University announce completion partnership to offer guaranteed admission for transfer students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students will soon be able to take advantage of guaranteed admission to Pfeiffer University, thanks to a new bilateral articulation agreement between the two institutions. The agreement was signed by leaders from both schools during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, and students may apply for transfer beginning in Spring 2022.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
phoenix.edu

The road to college starts in preschool

We’ve all cringed during the movie scene when someone important calls with good news, and the recipient hangs up, not believing it’s real. A variation of that theme played out earlier this year when University of Phoenix (UOPX) faculty member Kristin Basinger got a phone call from an unknown number. Provost John Woods, PhD, was calling to tell her that, out of more than 4,000 University faculty, she was being honored as one of 15 Faculty of the Year.
TEMPE, AZ
misericordia.edu

Misericordia, Luzerne County Community College sign dual admissions agreement to foster degree completion for students

Misericordia, Luzerne County Community College sign dual admissions agreement to foster degree completion for students. Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University have entered into a newly-enhanced Dual Admissions Agreement which will help students complete their academic degrees. The Dual Admissions Agreement is designed to facilitate the transfer of LCCC...
DALLAS, PA
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
The 74

How a Literacy Curriculum Shift Helped Not Just Students, But Teachers, Too

This is the third in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]
EDUCATION
travelexperta.com

How to Choose the Right Backpack for College?

Before choosing any backpack for your college, there are few things that you should keep in mind that can help you to understand the right backpack. Not at all like in high school where understudies are apportioned storage spaces, undergrads need to convey their possessions with them any place they go. In this manner, a rucksack is fundamental for all understudies.
EDUCATION
edsurge.com

The Still-Evolving Future of University Credentials

Five years ago, I published a book on the future of university credentials, making some predictions about what seemed likely to come next in the market for degrees and emerging forms of alternative college credentials. In this time of uncertainty amidst a growing pandemic, it seems worth taking a minute to see how accurate those predictions were and to provide an update, considering the unexpected and unprecedented developments of the past few years.
COLLEGES
unitekcollege.edu

How to Become a Care Manager

Duties, Responsibilities, Schooling, Requirements, Certifications, Job Outlook, and Salary. If you possess strong communication skills, enjoy championing the health of others, and excel at connecting patients with support systems for continuing care, becoming a Care Manager could be a great career choice for you. Care Managers are passionate advocates who...
JOBS
CBS Boston

Harvard Temporarily Closes Sporting Events To General Public

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University announced Tuesday it is now limiting spectators at sporting events through Jan. 23. Games will continue to be held as scheduled, but they will not be open to the general public. Instead, a “limited number” of guests of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed at indoor events. Anyone 12 and over attending events must show proof that they are fully vaccinated – only having a negative test is no longer acceptable. Masks will also be required. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the broader Harvard community is our top priority,” Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott said in a statement. “In coordination with University leadership and medical experts, we continue to adjust as circumstances develop, while remaining committed to preserving competitive opportunities for Harvard student-athletes.” Click here to read the new policy.
HARVARD, MA
riverjournalonline.com

High School Students Learn the Importance of Mental Health

Asking for help with a mental health problem can be difficult. The JCK Foundation aims to destigmatize mental health. The foundation recently visited one of Briarcliff High School’s health classes to discuss the importance of seeking mental health care, and to highlight the many resources Briarcliff High School offers to students.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY

