Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO