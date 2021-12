The powder room is often a neglected part of the home, as it is usually not as glamorous (or Instagram-able) as other spaces. However, it is definitely a room that everyone uses – that’s why its design is just as important as that of the living room for example. So, if you are planning to put some effort into improving your decor next year, we have put together a list of 7 trendy bathroom tiles for 2023 so you don’t go wrong in renovating your haven..

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO