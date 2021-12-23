ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do about dry skin in winter

Cover picture for the articleLow temperatures, cold winds, and dry indoor air can make skin lose moisture in winter. Here are some tips to help you keep your skin soft and hydrated this season. • Take shorter showers. Long, hot showers might be enjoyable, but they also remove your skin’s protective oils and dry it...

