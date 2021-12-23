What to do about dry skin in winter

Dry scalps are just like dry skin anywhere else on your body. The condition is caused by certain climates (such as cold temperatures or a lack of humidity), sun exposure, using the wrong hair care products, or any number of other possibilities, and the treatment is similar to treating dry skin elsewhere, too. In short, the best dry scalp products and treatments — which comprise everything from shampoos and ACV rinses to leave-in conditioners and oils — all contain gentle nourishing ingredients to soothe and hydrate your skin. Also, when you have a dry scalp, try to reduce the frequency of shampooing, so long as that works for your hair type. Overall, it’s best to stick to gentle products that won’t strip the oils from your scalp and make it even drier.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO