PUBLIC NOTICE VILLAGE OF LISLE BICYCLIST AND PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULE JANUARY 1, 2022 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2022 Pursuant to the provisions of 5 ILCS 120/2.03, public notice is hereby given of the schedule...
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF DUPAGE - WHEATON, ILLINOIS WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE; Plaintiff, vs. MICHELLE L. VOLLMAN; ET AL; Defendants, 19 CH 1149 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause the Sheriff of DuPage County will on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the hour of 10 a.m. in the Jail Lobby, 501 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate: P.I.N. 02-33-204-047. Commonly known as 1438 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL 60136. The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Ms. Kathryn Bodanza at Plaintiff's Attorney, Marinosci Law Group, PC, 134 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60602. (312) 940-8580. I3183994 (4575212) , posted 12/28/2021.
Notice to Minority, Women's and Disadvantaged Businesses Manusos General Contracting, Inc. 91 Christopher Way, Fox Lake, IL phone (847) 973-0600 fax (847) 973-0900 is seeking qualified Minority, Women's and Disadvantaged Businesses for the WTP NO. 2 AND WELL NO. 3 IMPROVEMENTS -for the VILLAGE OF PINGREE GROVE , ILLINOIS for subcontracting opportunities in the following areas (but not limited to): excavation, site work, landscaping, masonry, metals, overhead doors, drywall, fire suppression, glazing, painting, and MEP's... All Minority, Women's and Disadvantaged Businesses should contact, IN WRITING (certified letter, return receipt requested), Charlene Manusos, to discuss the subcontracting opportunities. Proposals will be evaluated based on scope of work and price, and subcontracts will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. All negotiations must be completed prior to the bid opening date of 01/20/22. Published in Daily Herald December 28, 2021 (4575451) , posted 12/28/2021.
