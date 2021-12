My husband and I decided that it is best for us to move into a senior independent facility. For the last few months, we have looked into a number of options and the one that we prefer requires a substantial upfront buy-in. The monthly payments are not a problem because my husband’s pension and our Social Security will more than cover our costs. The only issue is the large upfront buy-in; however, we figure that we can use the proceeds from the sale of our home.

